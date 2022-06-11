RPT-WRAPUP 7-Ukraine pleads for more weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder
·4 min read

(Repeats Friday story with no change to text)

* Ukraine wants more artillery for battle in the east

* Mariupol mayor fears thousands may die from cholera there

* Food shortages caused by war could lead to hunger globally -U.N.

By Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder

KYIV, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine sought more help from the West on Friday, pleading for faster deliveries of weapons to hold off better-armed Russian forces and for humanitarian support to combat deadly diseases.

In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine and one of the bloodiest flashpoints in a war well into its fourth month, further heavy fighting was reported.

To the south, the mayor of Mariupol - reduced to ruins by a Russian siege – said sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets.

"There is an outbreak of dysentery and cholera ... The war which took over 20,000 residents ... unfortunately, with these infection outbreaks, will claim thousands more Mariupolites," he told national television.

He called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work on establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow remaining residents to leave the city, which is now under Russian control.

In a snapshot of the war's wider impact, the U.N.'s food agency said reduced exports of wheat and other food commodities from Ukraine and Russia could inflict chronic hunger on up to 19 million more people globally over the next year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for Ukraine to be incorporated as a part of the West, with binding guarantees for its protection.

Asking the EU to accept Ukraine as a membership candidate, he told a conference in Copenhagen by videolink: "The European Union can take a historic step that will prove that words about the people of Ukraine belonging to the European family are not just words."

The war in the east, where Russia is focusing its attentions, is now primarily an artillery battle in which Kyiv is severely outgunned, Ukrainian officials say.

That means the tide of events could be turned only if the West fulfils promises to send more and better weaponry including rocket systems that Washington and others have promised.

'ARTILLERY WAR'

"This is an artillery war now," Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, told Britain's Guardian newspaper.

"Everything now depends on what (the West) gives us. Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces."

Germany, among the largest suppliers of weapons since Russia invaded but criticised for its slowness in supplying the heavy weaponry Kyiv says it needs, plans to revise its rules on arms exports to make it easier to arm democracies like Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Russia is hoping to capture the full territory of eastern Luhansk province, which it demands Ukraine cede to separatists along with neighbouring Donetsk - an area known as the Donbas where it has backed a revolt by separatist proxies since 2014.

To that end, the Kremlin has concentrated its forces into a battle for Sievierodonetsk.

Ukrainian troops have largely pulled out of the city's residential areas but have not yielded their foothold on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River. Russian forces are also pushing from the north and south to try to encircle the Ukrainians, but so far have made limited progress.

Both sides say they have inflicted mass casualties. Battlefield reports could not immediately be verified by Reuters.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy said Russia was trying to "break every town in the Donbas."

"Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Sloviansk, many, many others ... All these ruins were once happy towns," he said.

Britain on Friday condemned Russian proxy authorities in Donbas for what it called an "egregious breach" of the Geneva convention in sentencing to death two British nationals captured in the separatist region while fighting for Ukraine.

A U.N. official said trials conducted under such circumstances were tantamount to war crimes, while Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced it as a "sham trial against prisoners of war".

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he terms his "special military operation" in Ukraine in February saying his aim was to disarm and "denazify" Russia's neighbour. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression to capture territory.

Ukraine said a speech delivered on Thursday by Putin - who drew a parallel between what he portrayed as a new quest to win back Russian lands and the historic achievements of Tsar Peter the Great - proved that Moscow's aim was conquest.

"Putin's confession of land seizures and comparing himself with Peter the Great prove: there was no 'conflict', only the country's bloody seizure under contrived pretexts of people's genocide," tweeted Zelenskiy aide Mykhailo Podolyak.

NATO member Estonia summoned Russia's ambassador there to condemn Putin's "completely unacceptable" praise for the 18th century Russian ruler who captured a city, Narva, that is now Estonian.

(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Peter Graff, John Stonestreet and Michael Martina; Editing by Alex Richardson, Grant McCool and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Moh Ahmed runs season-best 5,000m time at Rome Diamond League

    Canada's Moh Ahmed is trending in the right direction. The St. Catharines, Ont., distance runner posted a season-best time of 12 minutes 55.84 seconds to place fifth in the 5,000 metres at the Diamond League Golden Gala event in Rome on Thursday. Ahmed, 31, finished a spot higher at the Prefontaine Classic last month, but in a slower time of 13:07.85. His personal best in the distance is 12:47.20 and he took the Olympic silver medal in Tokyo after crossing the finish line in 12:50.12. Kenyans to

  • Canada's Mitton 3rd in women's shot put at Continental Tour meet in the Netherlands

    Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton continued a string of strong shot put performances on Monday at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Mitton threw a best of 19.24 metres in six attempts to place third of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. American Chase Ealey, who ranks fourth in the world, was victorious in a personal-best 19.98, raising her season world-leading mark from 19.76 last month. World No. 1 Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was tied with Mitton through

  • Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win

    Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds