RPT-French army denies it requested using Algeria's airspace for Niger operation

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - France's joint defence staff on Tuesday denied France had made a request to Algeria to use its airspace for a military operation in Niger.

Algeria state radio earlier reported Algeria had refused a French request to fly over its airspace for a military operation in Niger after a July 26 coup in the West African nation that lies south of the Algerian border.

