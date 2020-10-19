RPT-COLUMN-Virtual LME Week another blow to exchange's physical past: Andy Home

(Repeats Oct. 16 column with no change to text. The opinions expressed are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Welcome to Virtual London Metal Exchange (LME) Week. No lavish cocktail rounds, no black-tie dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel, no after-parties and no hung-over breakfast meetings.

The great and the good of the global metals industry will this year definitely not be coming to London to indulge in what would be a mass breach of social distancing rules.

Virtual seminars will replace live events and zoom drinks the annual surfeit of free champagne.

It's another physical COVID-19 blow for the 143-year old dame of industrial metals trading.

The LME's trademark ring of red leather seats has been unoccupied since March 23, when the exchange suspended open outcry trading.

A disembodied LME Week starting on Monday echoes a disembodied trading floor.

The parties will surely return.

The ring? Probably, but it's not a certainty.

Even if Europe's last open outcry market does spring back into life, the exchange's physical way of doing business is looking increasingly like a relic of the past.

The LME's expansion into the world of steel trading is taking the form of standardised futures contracts with no option of physical delivery and therefore no need for physical trading of complex spreads. A tilt at the "green" aluminium market will be on an electronic spot trading platform.

CLOSED OUTCRY

The LME's trading ring harks back to the market's genesis in the Jerusalem coffee house of Victorian London. It's the first time traders haven't taken their seats since World War Two.

But the very nature of the ring, as the LME pointed out in a July notice to members, means "face-to-face contact (...) over prolonged periods and during which time voices are regularly raised". Shouting at close proximity, in other words.

Social distancing rules will have to disappear before the ring returns. And the exchange's nine ring-trading members will have to want to return.

Beyond the obvious health and safety conditions for a resumption of ring trading, the LME would require "that a meaningful number of Category 1 members are willing to return, and those members would need to collectively represent more than 60% of the total 2019 Ring-traded volume".

Ring-trading has always been dependent on the willingness of so-called Category 1 members to bear the extra costs of having a physical trading team.

The rewards are direct participation in the setting of the LME's official and closing prices, used as reference points by the physical supply chain, and being part of the core liquidity hub for trading the exchange's labyrinthine time-spreads.

Those key LME reference prices are now being set electronically using a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) and spreads trading is continuing, seemingly without the need to make physical hand gestures and shout across a circular floor.

LME ring-dealers are getting a rebate on using the electronic trading system as compensation for loss of "floor business".

The scheme, funded from the exchange's enforcement fines, is capped and due to run only to the end of this year, although an extension looks inevitable.

The big question, however, is whether months of not having a ring have caused business models and indeed social models of working to evolve.

And the longer the market operates remotely, the harder the risk-reward questions posed of the last few ring-trading companies.





MOVING BEYOND PHYSICAL...

The LME ring trades the exchange's physically-settled contracts, namely the six base metals and the two regional aluminium alloy products.

The exchange's history of physical delivery is interwoven with its unique prompt date structure and the corresponding need for a human forum to handle the multiplicity of potential time-spreads.

These contracts still form the bedrock of the exchange's turnover but a lengthening list of new products is coming in the form of index-linked futures contracts, cash-settled and easy-to-use with no need for the ring's spreads expertise.

The test area has been steel, where the LME now has four liquid contracts and is planning to launch more.

The exchange tried a physically-settled steel billet contract in the past but it hasn't traded since 2015.

