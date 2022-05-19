RPT-COLUMN-Nickel demand boomed in 2021; this year it will be supply: Andy Home

Andy Home
·5 min read

(Repeats May 18 column without change)

By Andy Home

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Global nickel usage surged by an extraordinary 16.2% last year on the back of booming demand from both the dominant stainless steel and fast-growing battery end-use sectors.

The result was a supply shortfall of 168,000 tonnes, the largest production deficit in at least a decade, according to the International Nickel Study Group's latest statistical snapshot on the market.

The group expects usage to grow another 8.6% this year, exceeding the 3.0 million tonne mark for the first time ever.

However, even that fast rate of expansion won't match what the INSG expects to happen on the supply side. It is forecasting a massive 18.2% jump in global production driven by Indonesia's build-out of new capacity.

The prognosis is for a swing back to a modest supply surplus of 67,000 tonnes, although whether that translates into lower prices is a hotly disputed topic.

DEMAND BOOM

When the INSG met in April last year it was expecting a strong post-pandemic demand recovery of 9% for 2021.

The bounce-back turned out to be even more spectacular.

Stainless steel is still the largest driver of nickel usage and global output of the alloy rose by 10.6% to 56.3 million tonnes last year, according to the International Stainless Steel Forum.

China, the world's largest stainless producing nation, experienced a sharp slowdown over the second half of the year resulting in year-on-year growth of only 1.6%.

However, the stainless baton was taken up by the rest of the world with Europe recording its fastest rate of growth since 2010 and output in ex-China Asia jumping 21.2% in 2021.

How long such strength can last is a moot point with Chinese production sliding further in the first months of this year as lockdowns crimp demand for stainless-steel-containing consumer durables.

Fortunately for nickel demand, stainless slowdown will be offset by fast-rising offtake from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector.

Not all batteries use nickel, particularly in China, but the scale of the EV roll-out is such that demand for the metal is still increasing at a supercharged pace.

Adamas Intelligence estimates that 18,610 tonnes of nickel were deployed onto roads globally in new electric vehicles in March, a 50% increase on March 2021. ("Monthly Battery Raw Materials Deployment")

Goldman Sachs forecasts nickel usage in the EV battery sector to increase by 62% to 285,000 tonnes this year and by another 26% to 358,000 tonnes in 2023. ("Nickel's Class Divide", April 28, 2020)

WAVE OF SUPPLY

Indonesia has positioned itself to be the main beneficiary of this battery boom.

The country has historically been a major supplier of first nickel ore and then nickel pig iron to China's stainless steel sector.

It is now leveraging its huge nickel reserves to stimulate investment in battery-grade metal, or at least a form of nickel that can then be processed into the sulphate that goes into battery cathodes.

Indonesia mined 34.4% more nickel last year and the country's output of 1.04 million tonnes accounted for almost 40% of global production. That growth rate is still accelerating - production was up 38.2% in the first two months of 2022, according to the INSG.

The shift from stainless to battery nickel has started showing up in a new stream of exports of intermediate products to China, totalling 55,000 tonnes in the first quarter of this year.

This wave of Indonesian supply has been widely expected even if its exact time-line is still problematic, given many Indonesian operators are using innovative processing routes to convert the country's low-grade ore to something that can be used by a high-performance lithium-ion battery.

It's why analysts taking part in Reuters' most recent base metals poll forecast London Metal Exchange (LME) nickel to slide from the then prevailing price of $33,000 per tonne to an average of $26,800 per tonne in the third quarter.

SURPLUS OR DEFICIT?

The market, as always, has got there first. LME three-month metal is currently trading at $26,200 per tonne, albeit in still constrained conditions after the suspension of the London contract in March.

The price is now almost back to where it was trading before what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine caused a melt-up to over $100,000 per tonne.

Continued shipments by Russia's Norilsk Nickel, which remains unsanctioned, have seen the war's risk premium unwound.

Most analysts are of the view that the Indonesian production wave will keep the price under pressure.

It all depends, however, on whether what Indonesia produces is sufficient to meet Western demand for battery nickel. The high carbon footprint on Indonesian nickel doesn't concern the Chinese auto sector but Western EV manufacturers such as Tesla have been much more cautious.

The backdrop to the LME nickel crisis was the clear-out of exchange stocks as buyers snapped up accessible supplies of high-purity Class I nickel, which can be readily converted to nickel sulphate for batteries.

With EV sales rising and nickel demand increasing, not everyone is convinced Indonesian supply will close the gap.

Goldman Sachs concedes that Indonesia will drive a surplus of lower-grade Class II nickel to the tune of 112,000 tonnes this year but forecasts a wider 196,000-tonne deficit of Class I material.

The bank is a bullish outlier in the nickel market with a price target of $42,000 per tonne over a 12-month time-horizon based on a net global supply shortfall of 85,000 tonnes.

Within the context of a three-million-tonne market Goldman's assessment of market balance isn't so far from the INSG's estimate of modest 67,000-tonne surplus.

The devil of the calculation is in the detail as the nickel market continues to evolve into two increasingly distinct streams, one defined by traditional stainless steel usage and one by nickel's part in the global drive to decarbonise.

Surplus or deficit? In nickel's current fractured state it could be both this year.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters

(Editing by David Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers went on a power play 2:55 into ove

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.