RPT-COLUMN-Drive to keep cool kicks off peak US power emissions season: Maguire

By Gavin Maguire

LITTLETON, Colorado, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. power system emits more carbon dioxide over the summer months than at any other time of year due to intense demand for air conditioners and other cooling systems during the hottest time of year.

From May through August, U.S. power production systems emit an average of 147.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each month as they try to keep the nation's buildings and homes cool, data from think tank Ember shows.

That emissions load is 13% more than the monthly average for the year as a whole, and means that U.S. power producers pollute far more as they try to keep their customers cool in the summer than when they provide energy for heat over the winter.

Around 37.8% of total annual power sector emissions are discharged in the four months from May through August, compared with 30.1% for the January to April period, and 32.1% for September through December.

COOL KICK

Around 90% of the roughly 128 million U.S. households use some form of air conditioning, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the World Population Review.

That usage rate is more than 93% in parts of the south, which can become the warmest and most humid areas of the country and have seen temperatures rise faster than the U.S. average in recent years, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows.

Globally, demand for air conditioning is also growing rapidly, and according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) the current global stock of air conditioners is around 2.2 billion units, up from around 1.2 billion in 2010.

Around 416 million air conditioner units are estimated to be in use in the U.S., or more than three per household.

Ironically, the growing use of air conditioners across the world's cities is itself contributing to rising temperatures, as the constant use of air con units that spew unwanted hot air into surrounding streets can push up local temperature readings.

That side effect of widespread air con adoption is set to accelerate the global demand for air conditioner units to more than 5.5 billion by 2050, with more than 542 million in the U.S. alone.

CARBON INTENSITY MATTERS

To feed this higher level of electricity demand over the summer months, power producers must deploy greater quantities of fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal, leading to higher pollution levels than at any other time of year.

This results in the U.S. power system having a higher carbon intensity during the summer period than over winter months. Carbon intensity measures the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) that is discharged to generate each unit of energy.

In the United States, the average carbon intensity of power generation from May through August is around 393 grams of CO2 per kilowatt hour, compared with a monthly average of 382 for the year as a whole, Ember data shows.

That difference in carbon intensity during the summer versus the yearly average is roughly 3%, and so may not appear to be particularly significant.

However, given that production of non-emitting solar power peaks during the summer, the fact that power producers must also deploy large volumes of fossil fuels highlights just how much extra power is needed during the air conditioning season.

And with global temperatures creeping steadily higher, the demand for air conditioning units in all markets looks set to continue climbing, which will only intensify the pressure on power producers to help keep customers cool at all costs.

(Reporting By Gavin Maguire. Editing by Marguerita Choy)