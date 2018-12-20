RPM brings back World Wide Technology as sponsor for Wallace's No. 43

Richard Petty Motorsports announced Thursday that World Wide Technology will return as a sponsor for Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet next season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The St. Louis-based tech solutions provider will provide primary backing for multiple races in 2019, with specific events to be named later. After signing with RPM last May, WWT backed the No. 43 for seven races during Wallace’s rookie season, providing not only sponsorship but technical support.

“I’m excited about that,” Wallace said. “Huge thanks to everybody in that corporation to first, take the big step in believing in our team last year and bringing in a new sponsor for us is a big thing for the sport, bringing in a new company like World Wide Technology that can do so many things just beside being a name on the side of your race car. They’ve helped us out in a lot of background ways, from software and data analytics that we can use behind the scenes to help our program.

“The extension couldn’t come at a better time as we’re getting ramped up for the 2019 season. We’re excited to see the direction we head, especially with all the new changes that are coming with the new (rules) package.”

The agreement means that World Wide — which brands itself as “Silicon Valley in St. Louis” — will remain RPM’s official Technology and Analytics Partner. Last season, WWT embedded data scientists to work alongside the team’s engineers to develop new performance systems.

Wallace opened last season with a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500. He added two more top-10 results and ended up second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year contest to William Byron.

“In a short time, we’ve seen the immediate impact World Wide Technology can make on our race program with their big data analytics,” RPM Chief Executive Officer Brian Moffitt said in a team release. “Their continued partnership will have a significant impact on the performance of our race team through data analytics, application enhancements and creation of proprietary performance focused applications. We are fortunate to have WWT as a partner and they are committed to making Bubba and the No. 43 team a winner.”