RPM Automotive Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.008 (vs AU$0.01 in 1H 2022)

RPM Automotive Group (ASX:RPM) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$55.7m (up 62% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$1.25m (down 5.9% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 2.2% (down from 3.9% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: AU$0.008 (down from AU$0.01 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

RPM Automotive Group shares are down 26% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for RPM Automotive Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

