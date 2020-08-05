Rpger Federer Figures He's Hasn't Been Home for 'This Long' in 25 years

Swiss great Roger Federer has said that he hasn't been home for this long in 25 years as he has been during the coronavirus enforced lockdown. Federer last played at the 2020 Australian Open in January following which a knee surgery forced him to call off the rest of his 2020 season.

"I haven't had this long at home in 25 years. We're safe because we're up in the mountains and don't see anybody," Federer told Miami Living Magazine in an interview.

"I've been very strict and serious about the rules. I haven't seen my parents in three months now, and we've been chasing around after the kids the best we can on our own, but I think this strange time has given us a chance to reflect and take stock of what really matters, which is family, friends, health, and happiness."

His decision to not play for the rest of the season means that this will be the first time since 1999 that the US Open will be played without Federer or Rafael Nadal participating in it. Additionally, women's world no.1 Ashleigh Barty is also forfeiting the tournament due to fears over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the USA.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the initial men's singles entry list for the US Open slated to be played from August 31-September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.