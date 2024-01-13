How Rozzie Bound Co-Op in Massachusetts builds community one book at a time

Rozzie Bound Co-Op in Roslindale, Massachusetts is a general interest bookstore, but one that emphasizes books by historically marginalized authors.

What’s your store’s story?

Rozzie Bound Co-op, Inc. is a multi-stakeholder cooperative bookstore located in Roslindale, Massachusetts, which was incorporated in August 2022. We are currently the only cooperative bookstore in the state. Rozzie Bound is a general interest bookstore, but we emphasize books by historically marginalized authors.

What makes your independent bookstore unique?

We are one of a handful of hybrid worker-owner and consumer-owner co-op bookstores in the country. We became a hybrid co-op because we wanted to give community members a more substantive way to support the bookstore beyond just buying a book from us occasionally. Many people these days say they want to support independent bookstores, so we are giving them an easy way to do that. For a one-time fee of $100, Massachusetts residents who become consumer owners can get in-store discounts four times a year. We currently have 225 consumer owners.

(Left to Right) Worker-owner Talia Whyte, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, worker-owners Ana Crowley and Judy McClure at Rozzie Bound Co-Op in Roslindale, Massachusetts.

We use the concept of “one member, one vote” for electing board members and other store issues that need to be voted on by consumer owners. Three consumer owners on our board help guide the worker-owners on business issues. This is why we say we are “Roslindale’s Community-Owned Bookstore.” We have strong ties with the local community and want to continue strengthening them. When a co-op does well financially, the community served by the co-op also benefits.

Why is shopping at local, independent bookstores important?

When you support a local bookstore, you are supporting the local economy because the money spent there will stay in the community. Additionally, the cooperative model creates shared profitability, allowing more people to participate in the local economy. Cooperatives help stabilize incomes because worker-owners co-own and operate the businesses' daily affairs and are paid equally at a living wage. The book selection in the store is curated by actual people, not an algorithm. Indie bookstores are also community spaces when you meet up with your neighbors and friends or make new friends, as well as discover new books.

