Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night.

The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.

This year's squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich.

Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich's 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.

Charlotte took advantage of the inexperience.

P.J. Washington had 17 points and Gordon Hayward added 15 as all five Hornets starters scored in double figures. Hornets reserve center Nick Richards had a career-high 19 points.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead San Antonio in all three categories. Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones added 14 points each.

San Antonio paid tribute to Manu Ginobili's Hall of Fame induction with a halftime ceremony, but the Spurs seem far removed from those glory days.

Charlotte raced out to a double-digit lead in the opening five minutes as San Antonio missed its first seven 3-pointers and had more turnovers (three) than assists (one).

Spurs forward Doug McDermott hit two 3-pointers after entering as a sub, but the Hornets still expanded their lead to 16 points entering the second quarter.

San Antonio thrilled the sell-out crowd with a 13-2 run capped by Johnson's 3-pointer in closing to 76-64 with 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Charlotte's lead never dipped below double figures in the second half, though.

The Hornets went on a 19-1 run after another Johnson 3-pointer pulled the Spurs within 85-75 with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 points and Mason Plumlee had 10 points as Charlotte's starters accounted for 79 points. . Guard James Bouknight played 10 minutes hours after the Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police released details of his DWI arrest on Sunday morning. Bouknight was found intoxicated, unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive. Bouknight has a pending concealed carry permit, so he was not charged for possession of a gun. Bouknight was scoreless, going 0 for 3 from the field. . F Cody Martin exited due to a left quadriceps injury after playing less than a minute in the opening quarter. Martin substituted for Oubre with 4:03 remaining in the first but Oubre had to return at 3:07 following the injury. . Richards previous career high was 12 points against Philadelphia on Dec. 16, 2021.

Spurs: San Antonio is 23-3 in its season openers under Popovich. . Jeremy Sochan is just the fifth rookie to start on opening night for San Antonio, joining Tim Duncan ('97), David Robinson ('89), Sean Eliott ('89) and Willie Anderson ('88).

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host New Orleans on Friday.

Spurs: Open a three-game road trip Friday at Indiana.