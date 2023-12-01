Rozier has 37 points and 13 assists, Hornets win 129-128 to snap Nets' three-game winning streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Rozier had 37 points and 13 assists, and the short-handed Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-128 on Thursday night.

Miles Bridges added 23 points, Gordon Hayward chipped in 22 and Mark Williams had 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Hornets snapped their two-game losing streak despite playing without star guard LaMelo Ball and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

Cam Thomas scored 26 points in his return from a sprained ankle and Mikal Bridges had 22 points and nine rebounds as Brooklyn's three-game winning streak was snapped. Cam Johnson missed a 3-pointer that would have won it.

The teams combined to make 98 of 196 field goals, but the Hornets shot 58.3% from 3-point range, led by Rozier (7 for 9) and Bryce McGowens (4 for 5), who set a career high for 3-pointers. Charlotte outscored Brooklyn 27-22 in the fourth quarter.

The Nets shot 58.3% in the first half despite missing their first five field goals. They made 28 of 43 (65.1%) to close the first half after the slow start, led by Thomas’ 17 first-half points in his first action after missing the past nine games.

Charlotte set a season high with 42 second-quarter points and made 11 of 19 3-pointers in the first half. Keyed by Hayward, who scored 10 of his 14 first-half points in the second quarter, Charlotte led by as many as seven and took a two-point advantage into halftime.

