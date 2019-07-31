Rozeboom, Cox lead All-MVFC preseason defense
(STATS) - South Dakota State senior linebacker Christian Rozeboom will try to become a rare four-time selection on the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team this season.
On Wednesday, Rozeboom was named to the MVFC preseason defense, a standout unit that included North Dakota State junior linebacker Jabril Cox, the conference's 2018 defensive player of the year.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Rozeboom enters his final season with 364 career tackles, which ranks No. 1 among active FCS players.
Only two former players, Northern Iowa defensive back Ty Talton and South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke, have been four-time first-team selections in a conference that is celebrating its 35th anniversary season this year.
North Dakota State, the defending MVFC and FCS national champion, had the most selections on the first-team preseason defense with four.
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE PRESEASON DEFENSE
First Team
DL - Ryan Earith, South Dakota State, Sr.
DL - Darin Greenfield, South Dakota, Sr.
DL - Anthony Knighton, Southern Illinois, Jr.
DL - Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State, Sr.
LB - Jabril Cox, North Dakota State, Jr.
LB - Angelo Garbutt, Missouri State, Sr.
LB - Jonas Griffith, Indiana State, Jr.
LB - Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, Sr.
DB - Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois, Sr.
DB - James Hendricks, North Dakota State, Sr.
DB - Luther Kirk, Illinois State, Sr.
DB - Devin Taylor, Illinois State, Jr.
DB - Xavior Williams, Northern Iowa, Jr.
P - Garret Wegner, North Dakota State, Jr.
RS - Je'Quan Burton, Southern Illinois, So.
Honorable Mention
DL Shereif Bynum, Youngstown State; DL Cole Karcz, North Dakota State; DL Matt McClellan, Missouri State; DL John Ridgeway, Illinois State; LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota; LB McNeece Egbim, Missouri State; LB Bryce Notree, Southern Illinois; DB Bryce Gibson, Youngstown State; DB Phillip Powell, South Dakota; P Brady Schutt, South Dakota; RS Dakota Caton, Indiana State; RS Christian Uphoff, Illinois State; RS Xavior Williams, UNI