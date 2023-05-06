Foreign leaders attend King's Coronation including Olena Zelenska and Jill Biden

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's first lady, arrives at the Coronation of King Charles - Jeff Spicer

Foreign royalty and dignitaries have arrived in London celebrate the King Charles's Coronation, which is underway with a spectacle of pomp and pageantry.

Some 200 nations are represented at the historic event in which the King will be crowned in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

More than two thousand people are attending the ceremony at the Abbey including 100 heads of state.

Those who have so far been seen arriving include the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

Joe Biden, the US president, is not travelling to the UK for the Coronation, and Mrs Biden is representing America.

First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden arriving at Westminster Abbey - Jacob King

Other dignitaries attending the ceremony include, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia and Andrzej Duda, the Polish president.

A number of countries' leaders have been left off the guest list, including Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela.

The eve of the King’s Coronation was marked by a reception for foreign heads of state at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Beatrix, the former queen of the Netherlands, attended the event, was was hosted by the King.

Mrs Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden - WPA Pool

She attended alongside her granddaughter and heir to the Dutch throne, Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange.

The confirmation of the palace reception on Friday, May 5 came in a statement from the Royal House of the Netherlands on its official website.

It said that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands would be attending the Coronation service in Westminster Abbey on May 6, but not the reception the night before.

The statement read: “His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima will attend the Coronation ceremony of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6 2023.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands and Her Royal Highness Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange, will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5 on the eve of the Coronation.”

Meanwhile, other kings and queens from overseas were expected to attend the evening reception, as they are traditionally invited to one before major events like royal weddings and funerals.

For example, the King hosted a reception for world heads of state on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last September and was joined by the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal.

Among the guests at the Buckingham Palace event last September were Emmanuel Macron, the French president; King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan; King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain; and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

The Telegraph understands that earlier on Friday, May 5 the King will host a reception for Commonwealth leaders before the evening’s events, after breaking with tradition by not organising a banquet like his late mother and grandfather.

The late Queen hosted 750 guests in Westminster Hall for a gala Commonwealth banquet in 1953. King George VI also dined with Commonwealth leaders on the eve of his own Coronation in 1937.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which organised the previous two Coronation feasts, confirmed it would not be putting on the event in May, explaining that “what was appropriate then will not necessarily be appropriate now”.

The decision, which will be seen by some as a snub to Commonwealth representatives, was taken after it was felt that the Commonwealth and its members have “changed hugely since 1953”.