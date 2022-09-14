The Royals Were Visibly Emotional at the Procession for the Queen

The royals put on a rare and candid display of public emotion while bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Today, members of the royal family paid their respects to the queen after a procession brought her coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for the next few days.

At the solemn occasion, multiple royals were visibly emotional while mourning the death of the beloved monarch.

Prince Harry was photographed wiping away a tear as he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, approached the queen's casket. As they stood in front of her coffin, Harry bowed, while Meghan dropped to a deep curtsy. The couple then held hands as they left the reception.

Photo credit: Christopher Furlong - Getty Images

Photo credit: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS - Getty Images

Photo credit: PHIL NOBLE - Getty Images

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

People reported that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan were also emotional during the service.

As Kate stood next to husband Prince William and Meghan next to Harry, the two "seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin."

The women each subtly paid tribute to the queen through their outfits. Meghan wore a pair of diamond-and-pearl earrings gifted to her by the late monarch, while Kate wore a diamond-and-pearl brooch in the shape of three leaves that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Photo credit: Christopher Furlong - Getty Images

Other royals in attendance at the service included King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall, and James, Viscount Severn.

Since Buckingham Palace announced the queen's death last Thursday, her coffin has traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, and now to Westminster Hall in London. The coffin will lie in state for several days before it makes its way to its final resting place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be buried next to Prince Philip. Her funeral will occur on Monday, September 19.

