Royals visit the Twins to open 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (65-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (65-52, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-7, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (10-8, 4.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -159, Royals +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Minnesota has a 65-52 record overall and a 34-23 record in home games. The Twins have hit 142 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Kansas City is 27-28 in road games and 65-53 overall. The Royals have a 24-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Twins are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .347 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 33 doubles, 11 triples and 22 home runs. Salvador Perez is 13-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Royals: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Massey: day-to-day (back), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press