Royals have unique spring training opportunity with World Baseball Classic underway

On Thursday, the Kansas City Royals faced a unique opponent right in the middle of their spring training season: the Great Britain national team.

The Royals were the second MLB opponent of the British team, who met the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, losing 8-2.

The bats were hot early for the Royals, who hammered in five runs within the first two innings, including a Matt Beaty three-run home run in the bottom of the second to bring Jakson Reetz and Nick Loftin in to score.

Right-hander Zack Greinke started the game for the Royals and was credited with the win for his three innings of work (one earned run). Thursday was Greinke’s third appearance of the spring — and marked only the second run he has allowed. Greinke walked one batter and struck out four.

Greinke was surprised to learn that there would be no pitch timer for Thursday’s game, claiming he didn’t know until he took the mound.

“I was planning on working with the pitch clock and then there was no pitch clock,” Greinke said. “I figured that during a spring training game they’d have it.”

Despite the lack of a pitch clock, the game still had a comparable pace to the regular spring training outings, taking 2 hours, 32 minutes.

After a single run was allowed in the top of the second, the Royals pitchers took complete control, giving up only three hits and completely shutting out Great Britain in an 8-1 win.

Thursday’s exhibition match reflected the dominance the Royals have shown during spring training, including their top-of-the-league batting and consistent pitching, a much needed change from 2022’s struggles.

For the next couple of weeks, the players and coaches in the Royals locker room may find things a bit more spacious with several players away from the team to participate in the World Baseball Classic.

In a time like spring, the absence of these players is a positive for many, with more at-bats, innings-pitched and defensive substitutions to go around for the players still with the team.

“It gives us the opportunity to move guys around,” manager Matt Quatraro previously said.

One of those guys mentioned by Quatraro is infielder Clay Dungan, who talked about all the positives the WBC brings to the locker room.

“A lot of us will get more opportunities with the guys being gone, but it’s also cool to see them on TV playing for their countries,” Dungan said.

Other players wanted to focus on the here-and-now.

“There are a lot of guys still here,” pitcher Josh Taylor said.