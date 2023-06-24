Royals unable to keep up with the Rays in 11-3 loss in second game of weekend series

The Kansas City Royals were stung by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. The Royals failed to counter the high-powered Rays offense in a 11-3 loss at Tropicana Field.

In the fifth inning, KC needed one out to avoid further trouble. The Rays leaped out to a 5-3 lead and chased Royals starter Zack Greinke from the game.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro went to the bullpen and called upon reliever Jose Cuas with two outs. Cuas, who had served as the opener on Thursday, was hit hard in the frame.

Cuas walked Issac Paredes after working a full count. The walk loaded the bases for shortstop Taylor Walls. He delivered with a two-run single that scored Josh Lowe and Harold Ramirez.

The runs were charged to Greinke. The Royals veteran Greinke allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings of work. Cuas allowed one run after Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt hit an RBI double.

KC never recovered and was shut down after the third inning. The Royals’ only runs came via two home runs from Nick Pratto and Salvador Perez. The Royals pounded 11 hits, but it didn’t amount to much against Zach Eflin.

Eflin pitched six innings and allowed three runs for the Rays. He struck out seven batters and issued two walks.

The Rays added three runs in the eighth inning to cement the victory. The Royals fell to 21-55 on the season.

Here are more notables from today’s game:

Nick Pratto sets early tone against Rays

The Royals didn’t waste time getting on the scoreboard on Friday. Royals first baseman Nick Pratto took Rays starter Zach Eflin deep in the first inning.

Pratto hit a leadoff home run into the right-field seats. It was his fifth homer this season and gave the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Pratto nailed a 90.4 mph cutter that stayed out over the plate. The blast traveled 372 feet and had a 107.2 exit velocity.

The solo shot was his second career leadoff home run. The first came on June 3 against the Colorado Rockies.

Injury Note: Royals place Matt Beaty on injured list

The Royals made a roster move ahead of Friday’s game. KC placed infielder Matt Beaty on the 7-day concussion injured list.

Beaty was involved in an on-field collision with Samad Taylor against the Detroit Tigers. Beaty was removed from Wednesday’s game and received further evaluation.

He was initially listed as day-to-day. The Royals announced the injury is retroactive to June 22.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled Nate Eaton from Triple-A Omaha.

What’s next: The Royals continue their four-game set with the Rays. Jordan Lyles is set to start Saturday afternoon, while Daniel Lynch is set to pitch in the series finale Sunday.