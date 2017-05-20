Royals-Twins washed out, with doubleheader set for Sunday

Members of a TV crew are reflected in water near a dugout at Target Field as rain continued to fall, forcing the postponement of a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The game will be made up in a split doubleheader on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain, prompting a doubleheader to finish the series.

The team made the announcement about an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday afternoon, with the forecast predicting uninterrupted rain in the area for the rest of the day.

The Twins and Royals will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday, with one admission for fans. The makeup game will begin 30 minutes after the end of the regularly scheduled game at 1:10 p.m. local time.

Pitching has led to much uncertainty for both teams.

Minnesota will start Phil Hughes (4-2, 5.23 ERA) in the first game on Sunday. The team has announced rookie Adalberto Mejia (0-1, 5.79) will start the makeup game, but Mejia has not been added to the active roster yet.

The Twins have waited to make a roster move because of the weather and Mejia could be added as the 26th player for the doubleheader.

Minnesota also has to decide on a starter for Monday after the schedule was interrupted because of a postponement Wednesday, which was made up in a Thursday doubleheader.

This was Minnesota's fifth postponement of the season, with three at home. One of those was at Kansas City on April 29, a game rescheduled for a doubleheader with the Royals on July 1.

Kansas City will start Ian Kennedy (0-3, 3.03) in the second game on Sunday, but Kennedy also hasn't been added to the active roster. He's been on the disabled list since May 5 with a right hamstring strain.

''He's good to go, but we'll wait,'' Royals manager Ned Yost said Friday.

Yost also added that Friday's starter, Nate Karns, would undergo more tests after leaving Friday's game with stiffness in the top of his pitching arm.

---

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball