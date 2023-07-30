Royals set season high for hits in win over Twins, but one defensive play stood out

Manager Matt Quatraro awoke Saturday still thinking about the Royals’ walk-off win the night before.

“I watched a couple of the highlights of it today,” Quatraro said before Saturday’s game. “It was cool. I’m excited by it. I want to make sure that the guys feed off of that but also turn the attention to today.”

Mission accomplished, as the Royals won 10-7 at Kauffman Stadium, pounding out a season-best 18 hits.

The Royals jumped on Twins starter Bailey Ober early, scoring six runs on nine hits in the first three innings. But the Twins got three in the fourth against Royals starter Jordan Lyles.

José Cuas replaced Lyles in the sixth inning and allowed two runs before exiting with runners on first and second. However, Dylan Coleman got Carlos Correa to ground into a double play to end the threat.

The Royals’ lead was down to 6-5, but Bobby Witt Jr. — one day after his walk-off winner — opened the home half of the sixth with a single, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a fly to center and scored on Salvador Perez’s single.

The Royals, 31-75, added three more runs in the seventh inning to make it 10-5 and were on their way to a second straight win over the division-leading Twins.

Here’s a look back at Saturday’s game...

Key moment

The Royals got some much-needed insurance courtesy of two triples in the seventh inning.

Center fielder Kyle Isbel, who had a four-hit game, opened the frame with a single and right fielder Drew Waters followed with a triple to right-center field.

After an out, third baseman Maikel Garcia smashed an RBI single to right that gave the Royals a 9-5 advantage. Witt then delivered an RBI triple off the fence in right-center and the Royals were on their way to a victory.

Player of the game

Witt is simply red hot for the Royals. After a four-hit, six RBI game Friday night, he had another four-hit game.

That included a home run in the bottom of the first inning that opened the scoring.

Bobby Witt Jr. picks up right where he left off.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: https://t.co/BHoQvLHGBM pic.twitter.com/9UhocNeSIU — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 29, 2023

Stat of note

The Royals clinched their first series win since taking two of three from the Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium on June 30-July 2. The Royals won just their third home series this season. The other was when they won three of four from the White Sox in May.

Kansas City will go for its first three-game winning streak of the season on Sunday.

Highlights

MJ Melendez, playing in left field, threw out Kepler at the plate in the second inning with this strong throw.

Massey clubbed a 415-foot homer in the second inning. This was a no-doubter.

What’s next: The Royals will face the Twins for the final time in 2023 on Sunday. Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) gets the ball for the Royals and he’ll face Kenta Maeda (2-5). First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.