Royals’ Salvador Perez comes out of Angels game in third inning with apparent hand injury

Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez left Tuesday night’s game against the Angles in the third inning after appearing to hurt himself on a swing during his second plate appearance of the game.

Perez, who hit his team-leading 10th home run in Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Angels, started Tuesday’s game at catcher and batted in the cleanup spot in the batting order. He walked in the first inning and he struck out in the top of the third inning.

During that third-inning at-bat, Perez seemed to be in discomfort in his left hand as he followed through on a swing for strike two. He took more time than usual between pitches to gather himself to finish the at-bat, and Royals manager Mike Matheny paid him a visit with a trainer to check on Perez.

Perez finished the at-bat, he struck out, but he did not return to the field for the bottom of the third. Cam Gallagher, who the Royals reinstated from the IL on Monday, took over at catcher.

Perez missed 10 games last month with a left thumb sprain. It’s not clear if the issue he had on Tuesday was related to the earlier injury.

