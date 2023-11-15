Royals protect two players from Rule 5 Draft eligibility. Here’s who was added to 40-man roster.

The Kansas City Royals added two players to their 40-man roster on Tuesday night. The Royals elevated outfielder Tyler Gentry and pitcher Will Klein to the Major League Reserve List.

Both players were eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. The Royals decided to protect them with the 40-man roster. In a corresponding move, the Royals designated catcher Logan Porter and reliever Josh Staumont for assignment.

The Royals’ Major League Reserve List sits at 40 players.

Gentry, 24, is the Royals No. 8 prospect. He was selected in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft and has climbed the minor-league system. This season, Gentry hit .253 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs with Triple-A Omaha.

Klein, 23, spent time at two minor-league levels. He made 49 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Klein posted a 4.62 ERA with 93 strikeouts and also represented the Royals in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

MLB teams faced a Tuesday deadline to protect eligible Rule 5 Draft players. The Royals had to make a decision on a few prospects. Royals top-30 prospects Devin Mann and Luinder Avila were among players left available for the Rule 5 Draft.

According to MLB rules, the Rule 5 Draft allows for teams without a full 40-man roster to select eligible non-40-man roster players from another club. Players signed at 18 or younger need to be added to the club’s 40-man roster within five seasons to avoid Rule 5 Draft eligibility.

Meanwhile, players signed at 19 or older should be protected within four seasons. If a player is selected in the Rule 5 Draft, the acquiring MLB team is required to pay $100,000 to the player’s former club.

The Rule 5 player is directly assigned to his new team’s 26-man roster. Not every team will make a Rule 5 Draft selection.

However, there is one key caveat. If the acquired player doesn’t stay on his new club’s 26-man roster for the entire season, they can be offered back to their original team for $50,000 after clearing waivers.

Last season, the Royals didn’t make a Rule 5 Draft selection during the major-league phase. KC did select infielder Shervyen Newton in the minor-league phase. Newton spent the 2023 season with High-A Quad Cities.

The Rule 5 Draft will take place Dec. 6 at the 2023 Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.