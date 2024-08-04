Royals play the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

Kansas City Royals (62-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-59, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.58 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -156, Tigers +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers with a 2-1 series lead.

Detroit has a 26-30 record at home and a 53-59 record overall. The Tigers have a 38-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City is 62-50 overall and 26-28 in road games. Royals hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Royals have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wenceel Perez has 13 doubles, five triples and eight home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 6-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 31 doubles, 10 triples and 20 home runs while hitting .345 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 16-for-43 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .177 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Royals: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Royals: John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press