Royals place lefty starting pitcher Zerpa on 15-day IL; Witt Jr. out of lineup again

Kansas City Royals rookie left-handed pitcher Angel Zerpa, who left his start against the Angels in the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s game with “right knee discomfort,” has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

The Royals recalled right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar from AAA Omaha to fill Zerpa’s spot on the roster.

“We’re still waiting to get the test results (on knee),” Royals manager Mike Matheny said prior to Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Angels. “(We were a) little concerned when he came out yesterday from what we were getting from the medical team, what they saw.

“Not ideal. He’s been so good,” Matheny added of Zerpa missing some time when he’s been so effective (2-1 record, 1.64 ERA). “He’ll go compete. He has a good mix of pitches. Hopefully this is a short blip and we’ll get him back in the conversation soon.”

Zerpa allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, including one home run, and one walk in four innings of his start on Tuesday. He had a strong outing for the Royals in Toronto just before the All-Star break. He had the lone win in the Royals’ four-game series vs. the Blue Jays.

Witt not in lineup again; is IL coming?

Rookie Bobby Witt Jr., (hamstring tightness) was not in the lineup Wednesday for the third straight game. This begs the question of whether an injury list stint is coming for the shortstop, who is hitting .258 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs.

Witt leads all MLB rookies in triples (fives), doubles (19) and extra-base hits (38). He also ranks second among rookies in runs scored (51), RBIs (51), hits (91), steals (20) and home runs (14). He leads the Royals in home runs, steals and RBIs.

“Every time there’s any kind of injury, the first thing you talk about is it the right thing (going on IL)?” Matheny said. “You discuss the severity, the scans you go to, kind of the history (of) what the medical team has, history of the player.

“We’re still learning (about) him. We want to be cautious but we also want to make sure, before you make that move, is that the right thing for him first and foremost? I’d love to have him around every single day, love to see him in the lineup.

“How is he going to respond to the running he’s doing now (Wednesday)? Is that going to give us enough information to make that call right now? We’re still gathering that information.”

Vinnie not in lineup

Rookie Vinnie Pasquantino (right thumb) was not in the lineup Wednesday.

“Vinnie is a little sore,” Matheny said. “He had a thumb thing on his last swing (Tuesday vs. Angels). He’s feeling better today. We’re just being a little cautious with him. We’ll give him just a day. So many young players come up, never play every day like what what do here. You’ve got to get them some time every once in a while.”

Perez update

Catcher Salvador Perez had three hits in his first game with Omaha (rehab stint, thumb injury) on Tuesday. Perez has been on the injured list since June 24 following surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

There’s no timetable for his return to the major-league club.

“Salvy is Salvy,” Matheny said with a smile. “He is so excited to get back. It still astounds me the medical advances that happen where he can do what he did (three hits) so close to having a big surgery.

“I don’t know why it surprises (me). He’s looking forward to continue to take each step.”