Royals owner in discussions to sell team to Kansas City native John Sherman, report says

Royals owner David Glass may be selling the team.

According to a report from The Athletic, Glass is in discussions with Kansas City native John Sherman about the sale of the team.

Sherman is a vice-chairman of the Cleveland Indians and first bought a share of the team in 2016. He has since increased his investment and is considered by Indians chairman and CEO Paul Dolan as a partner.

Glass, 83, has owned the Royals since April 2000 when he bought the team for $96 million.

In April, Forbes estimated the Royals' worth to be around $1 billion.

According to ESPN, the sale is currently being negotiated for more than $1 billion.

Kansas City Royals owner David Glass is negotiating a sale of the team to local businessman John Sherman for more than $1 billion, sources tell ESPN. Sherman is currently a minority owner of the Cleveland Indians and would divest himself if Royals deal is finalized as expected. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2019

Glass has not publicly disclosed any intent to sell the Royals and it is unclear if the two sides are close to a deal.

Any agreement would be subject to the approval by the other 29 MLB owners.