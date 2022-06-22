Royals overcome Ohtani's 2 HRs, 8 RBIs to beat Angels 12-11

  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) and Tyler Wade after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Trout and Wade also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) and Tyler Wade after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Trout and Wade also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hunter Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hunter Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) high-fives Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward (3) and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) high-fives Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward (3) and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Taylor Ward (3) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Ward and Mike Trout, left, also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Taylor Ward (3) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Ward and Mike Trout, left, also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    8/8

    Royals Angels Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Mike Trout (27) and Tyler Wade after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Trout and Wade also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hunter Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates with designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Dozier also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) high-fives Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Taylor Ward (3) and Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Taylor Ward (3) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Ward and Mike Trout, left, also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Angels
    Los Angeles Angels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Shohei Ohtani
    Shohei Ohtani
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-high eight runs, but Whit Merrifield led off the 11th inning with an RBI double before the Kansas City Royals hung on for a 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Ohtani crushed a 423-foot homer in the sixth and a game-tying, 438-foot shot in the ninth, giving him the biggest RBI game of his five-year stateside career. The AL MVP then set the single-game major league record for RBIs by a Japanese-born player with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning.

But Ohtani's eighth RBI wasn't enough after Merrifield and Kyle Isbel drove in runs off Jose Quijada (0-2) earlier in the 11th.

Daniel Mengden struck out Mike Trout with two Angels on base before Ohtani's flyout, and he retired Jared Walsh on a game-ending popup. Mengden earned his first save of the season and the second of his career as Kansas City held on for its fifth victory in six games despite blowing a five-run lead in the sixth and a three-run lead in the ninth.

Carlos Santana had four hits and drove in a season-high five runs for the Royals, while rookie Bobby Witt Jr. had his first multi-homer game while driving in a career-high four runs. Kansas City led 6-1 midway through the sixth inning before the Angels’ star hitters finally came alive.

Dylan Coleman (2-1) stranded two Angels runners in the 10th.

Ohtani trimmed the Angels’ deficit to 6-4 in the sixth when he drove his 14th homer to right-center. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley had pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning before Ohtani’s shot chased him.

Kansas City then led 10-7 entering the bottom of the ninth after Santana’s late RBI single and Witt’s two-run homer, but Tyler Wade singled and Mike Trout walked before Ohtani drove them home with that no-doubt blast to right.

Jared Walsh doubled, tripled and homered while driving in two runs for the Angels, but fell just short of hitting for his second cycle in 11 days.

Santana began his monster game with an RBI double and a two-run homer before adding RBI singles in the sixth and eighth. Witt homered in the first inning, added an RBI double in the seventh and delivered a two-run homer in the ninth.

The Royals' offense was solid early against rookie Reid Detmers, who has struggled since throwing a no-hitter last month. Witt connected for his ninth homer after a 10-pitch at-bat in the first, and Santana added a two-run shot in the fourth.

SHYCYCLE

Walsh got three extra-base hits in four innings midway through the game, but couldn't get a hit in two additional at-bats. He finished a single shy of matching his first career cycle on June 11 against the Mets.

HISTORIC HITS

Two Japanese players had previously driven in seven runs in a major league game. Tadahito Iguchi did it for the White Sox in 2006, and Hideki Matsui matched it for the Yankees in 2009.

NEVIN TOSSED

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was ejected during a pitching change in the seventh inning after arguing vociferously with the umpiring crew. The source of his anger was unclear.

UP NEXT

Ohtani (5-4, 3.28 ERA) looks to string together three straight mound victories in the series finale against Kansas City's Daniel Lynch (3-6, 5.19). Ohtani's only previous pitching start against Kansas City was back in his AL Rookie of the Year season in 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canadiens to face Senators in Elsipogtog Hockeyville game

    It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Fitzpatrick wins U.S. Open; Kupcho takes LPGA Meijer Classic

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick of England is a champion again at The Country Club, this time with the grandest of trophies in golf. A U.S. Amateur champion in 2013. The U.S. Open champion Sunday. In a three-way battle at Brookline that came down to the wire, Fitzpatrick seized control with a great break and an even better shot on the 15th hole for a two-shot swing. He was just as clutch from a fairway bunker on the 18th that set up par for a 2-under 68. Fitzpatrick finished at 6-under

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats shuffle offensive line for game versus Stampeders

    HAMILTON — In the space of a week, American rookie offensive lineman Tyrone Riley has gone from the Hamilton Tiger-Cat's practice roster to the starting lineup. The six-foot-six, 290-pound Riley will make his first CFL start at left tackle Saturday when Hamilton hosts the Calgary Stampeders. Riley didn't dress for the Ticats' season-opening 30-13 road loss last week to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "There's a reason we kept him around," said Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's head coach/president of

  • The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

    DENVER (AP) — In between delivering checks on the ice, Jack Johnson hit the books just as hard. The 35-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman earned his general studies degree this spring from the University of Michigan. Just part of a rewarding stretch for Johnson, who after five teams and more than 1,000 NHL games finally reached the Stanley Cup Final. “Let’s see, that (degree) takes me 18 years?” Johnson cracked Saturday before Game 2 against Tampa Bay. “Most people are at least a doctor at t