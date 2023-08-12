Royals’ new outfielder homered in his first at-bat. He says he has even more to show

Outfielder Nelson Velázquez belted a solo home run in his first at-bat with the Kansas City Royals to help his new team beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-8.

Velázquez, who was called up Thursday, made his Royals debut on Friday night as his team opened the I-70 Series at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals acquired him from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Jose Cuas back on July 31.

The 24-year-old right-handed slugger had gone 1-for-22 (.045) in six games with Triple-A Omaha since the trade, but he wasted no time making his mark with the big-league club.

In the bottom of the second, he slugged an 86.5 mph sinker 411 feet to center field (104.5 mph exit velocity) for his fourth home run of the season. It put the Royals up 5-0.

“Man, this field is huge,” Velázquez said. “I mean, this is about 387. I mean, I remember when I was at Wrigley Field and it was just 365, and now it’s 22 feet farther than that was. It was like, man, I have to still hit it hard, because if not, they’re not going anywhere.”

Despite the Cardinals being the Cubs’ divisional rival, Velázquez had never faced St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright before Friday. But he was well prepared after watching video pregame.

He said he was sitting on a cutter on the outer half of the plate when Wainwright’s second pitch darted right down the middle and into his barrel.

Velázquez became just the fifth Royal to homer in his first plate appearance and first since Lucas Duda on March 29, 2018. Afterward, he celebrated by putting on the Royals’ gladiator helmet, and it fit nicely.

“It was special,” said locker neighbor Bobby Witt Jr. “It was awesome just seeing him round the bases. I know Kauffman’s a big stadium. He hit that ball up in the air, so you never know what can happen — and the ball goes out. And when you’re locker-mates, it was fun.”

Prior to the trade, Velázquez had produced 15 doubles, 16 home runs and an .803 OPS in 74 games with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate this season. He hit just .210 with a .696 OPS in 90 career games with the major-league Cubs.

In his subsequent plate appearances Friday, Velázquez struck out swinging in the third and the fifth, then singled up the middle in the eighth. He was lifted for pinch runner and Royals speedster Dairon Blanco, who stole second and third, then scored on Matt Duffy’s one-out single to left.

“We know he has power,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said of Velázquez. “I mean that (home run) ball, I didn’t even think he really got it that well, and that’s a big part of the park. I mean, that shows his strength.

“That was a really good at-bat later for the single when we pinch ran for him. I’m sure he was hoping he got the ball in play in the second and third (plate appearances), but overall, I mean, for his first game here, pretty impressive.”

Velázquez’s opportunity may be short lived, since Drew Waters is eligible to return from the bereavement list before the Seattle Mariners come to town Monday.

The Royals’ outfield mix was already crowded with Waters, Blanco, Kyle Isbel, Edward Olivares and utility man Samad Taylor, who had his own special Royals debut, alternating.

But Velázquez at least showed some promise with a powerful first swing in powder blue.

“I’ve got some more,” Velázquez said. “I got some more and, man, at the end of the day, I’m happy it still (went) for a homer. But I think I got some more to show here.”