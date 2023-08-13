New Royals outfielder hit another home run. Here’s why it wasn’t enough vs. the Cardinals

Kansas City Royals starter Cole Ragans dealt with a good bit of adversity against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Ragans, who posted a 1.02 ERA in his first three Royals starts, didn’t have his best stuff in his start. He allowed seven hits, four runs and four walks across five innings.

The Cardinals did their damage early. Shortstop Tommy Edman hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Later, Cardinals duo Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras each collected RBIs.

Edman finished 2 for 3 with two homers and three RBIs. It was his third career multi-home run game.

The Royals collected 11 hits in the 5-4 loss. They split the I-70 series with St. Louis this season.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz picked up his fourth win. He allowed two runs in six innings of work. Royals outfielder Nelson Velázquez provided the majority of the offense with a 441-foot home run. It was his second homer in consecutive days.

KC added a pair of runs in the late innings. Kyle Isbel and Matt Duffy each recorded RBI singles.

Ragans fell to 3-4 this season. It was his first loss with the Royals after being acquired in the Aroldis Chapman trade. He has shined since earning a new opportunity in the Royals starting rotation.

KC dropped to 38-81 and will begin a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game:

Nelson Velázquez homers in consecutive days

Royals outfielder Nelson Velázquez has left quite the impression. Velázquez, who made his team debut on Thursday, was inserted into the leadoff spot. He didn’t disappoint after hitting a 441-foot home run in the third inning.

Velázquez hit a 94.1 mph sinker that splashed into the Kauffman Stadium fountains. It was his fifth home run of the season.

Velázquez was acquired from the Chicago Cubs. The Royals traded reliever Jose Cuas to Chicago ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

On Friday night, Velázquez became the fifth Royals player to hit a home run in their first plate appearance with the organization.

Royals provide update on Maikel Garcia

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said third baseman Maikel Garcia is dealing with soreness after exiting Friday’s game with left upper body discomfort.

Garcia finished 2 for 2 against the Cardinals. He extended his hitting streak to 15 games before departing in the third inning on Friday. The Royals evaluated Garcia on Saturday prior to the game.

“He feels better today, still has some general soreness,” Quatraro said pregame. “No additional testing. He’s improved from yesterday.”

The Royals also made a roster move. KC optioned reliever Jonathan Heasley to Triple-A Omaha and recalled Max Castillo.

Castillo will add bullpen depth and could see opportunities in high-leverage situations.

What’s next: The Royals are off Sunday before beginning a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium.