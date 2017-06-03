Royals option struggling outfielder Soler to Triple-A Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Royals have optioned struggling outfielder Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha. Soler had been acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the offseason for All-Star closer Wade Davis.

Kansas City recalled speedy outfielder Billy Burns in time for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

The Royals sent Davis to the Cubs in the hopes that Soler could solidify right field not only for this season but well into the future. But the big slugger has been slowed by injuries and was hitting .164 with one homer and six RBIs in 18 games.

Jorge Bonifacio has played well in his place, hitting .281 with seven homers and 16 RBIs.

Davis was to become a free agent after this season, a big reason Kansas City was willing to part with him. He's 2-0 with 10 saves and a 0.98 ERA in 19 appearances for Chicago.