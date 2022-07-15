Royals on missing 10 players: ‘We knew it was coming and it was going to be difficult’

The Kansas City Royals clubhouse went through a major overhaul for its trip north of the border for this weekend’s series in Canada. But the real question is whether the clubhouse can ever be the same after this weekend.

After all, the Royals had started making strides and playing better baseball over the past few weeks, albeit not as consistently as they’d ultimately want. They’d won their previous two series and three of four series.

Since the start of June, their record (17-21) had moved closer to .500 despite key players such as Zack Greinke, Salvador Perez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor missing time.

Now, their roster has undergone a massive change in a one-day span with 10 players unable to play the Blue Jays in Toronto because they are unvaccinated.

Might that be the sort of thing that brings with it the potential for a clubhouse schism?

“This is only news to you all and the rest of the world,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “This isn’t news to our guys. This is old news. We’ve known this is coming. So those conversations have all happened on an individual and group basis.

“We knew it was coming and it was going to be difficult to go through at the time. As far as how individuals are handling all this, they’ve all had a chance to have their conversations.”

At least through Thursday’s game, the Royals played with a 24-man roster instead of 26.

The 10 regular Royals players not in Canada are All-Star left fielder Andrew Benintendi, relief pitcher Dylan Coleman, first baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier, backup catcher Cam Gallagher, outfielder Kyle Isbel, starting pitcher Brad Keller, rookie catcher MJ Melendez, two-time All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, starting pitcher Brady Singer and Gold Glove-winning center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

Keller is not replaceable on the 26-man roster until Friday and Singer until Sunday. Pitchers who appear in four or more innings are not replaceable once they go on the reserve list until four days after those appearances.

“It’s definitely different, obviously, traveling without our whole team, then you’ve got new faces and guys coming up from Triple-A,” Royals infielder Nicky Lopez said. “... It’s a little different, but this momentum doesn’t need to stop.”

As far as any potential hard feelings about not having their whole team in Toronto, Lopez said he wished the 10 unvaccinated teammates were present, but he respects their decision.

“I’m not one to tell people what they can and can’t do with their bodies, what they can and can’t put in their bodies. I respect their decision,” Lopez said. “They’re our teammates. I know a lot of guys here respect their decisions as well.

“But like I said, it’s an opportunity for the fans to maybe see what the future might hold. We’re going to have a lot of guys that their names have been thrown on social media as guys to look forward to. Now, they’re going to be playing with us here in Toronto. I think it gives the fans a little glimpse of what the future might hold. I think that’s exciting.”

Lopez and first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn became the elder statesmen of the position players on the current roster. Lopez debuted in the majors on May 14, 2019. While O’Hearn broke in on July 31, 2018.

“Truthfully, I never thought I’d would be the most tenured guy in major-league lineup in my entire career, but it’s going to be fun,” O’Hearn said. “These guys can play. We’ve seen it in spring training, what they’ve done over the past few years in the minor leagues. I’m excited for this weekend. It’s going to be a good time, a lot of energy. We’re here to win.”

By virtue of being the longest-tenured position player, O’Hearn has also developed very close ties with several of the teammates left behind.

“It’s their decision,” O’Hearn said. “It’s pretty simple. That’s how I feel about it. Who am I to tell anybody what they should or shouldn’t do? It’s their decision. Obviously, we wish they were here. But they’re not. So for the next for days we’re going to play with the team we’ve got and that’s it.”

Rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is still in the first months of his big-league career. But he’s also viewed as the future face of the franchise, a star in the making that the club will likely build around for years to come.

He has also grew up entrenched in the baseball culture with a former big-league player as his father and role model, a man who put a premium on being a good teammate.

Is it hard for Witt not to look at the 10 that stayed behind as having let the others down?

“I respect their decisions on what they did,” Witt said. “I just kind of leave it at that. I’m just going to keep doing what I can do to just help the team win.”