Royals say Matt Quatraro expected to return Wednesday following mother’s death at 84

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro is expected to rejoin the club on Wednesday after missing two games for what the Royals termed a personal matter. The club has since confirmed to The Star that Quatraro’s absence was for a memorial service for his mother, Dorann M. Stagnitta, who died recently.

Quatraro attended memorial services alongside his family this week. An obituary was posted on Aug. 17 by the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home.

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover has served as acting manager against the Cleveland Guardians.

Hoover has filled in for Quatraro a few times with the Royals. He served as acting manager from June 23-24 earlier this season. Last year, Hoover stepped into the role after Quatraro tested positive for COVID-19.

The Royals coaching staff was also shuffled in Quatraro’s absence. Third base coach Vance Wilson moved over to serve as bench coach. Infield coach Jose Alguacil served as the third-base coach.