Royals' Lorenzen departs after only 2 1/3 innings in first start since return from IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas City right-hander Michael Lorenzen departed in the third inning of his start against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night with lower body fatigue in a move the Royals said was made “as a precaution.”

Lorenzen (left hamstring) was activated pregame from the 15-day IL to make his first start since Aug. 27. After his early exit, manager Matt Quatraro expressed optimism he could contribute in postseason games as a reliever.

“We only have four regular season games left,” Quatraro said. “He doesn't grab one of those starts unless something crazy happens. But you know, when he's rested I think he'll be another guy that we can count on out of the pen.”

Lorenzen retired seven batters, striking out two, and did not allow a hit in 28 pitches. He departed with a 1-0 lead midway through Nasim Nuñez's at-bat after he says he summoned the training staff.

“I could tell my leg reached its limit and I didn't want to push it,” Lorenzen said. “We're so close to getting to where we want to be. And I feel like the value of me being available for that is more important than me trying to push through something.”

Daniel Lynch IV entered and completed another scoreless frame as the Royals went on to win 3-0.

The Royals (84-74) currently hold the second AL wild card spot ahead of Detroit (84-74) based on their head-to-head record and are 2 1/2 games in front of Minnesota (81-76) and Seattle (82-77).

The Royals opened their three-game set in Washington with a 1-0, 10-inning win on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game slide and maintain their grasp on the second wild card. They will finish the season with a three-game set against Atlanta, which is currently a half-game back of the final NL wild card place.

