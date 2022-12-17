Royals ‘listening session’ was a start, but KC needs more details on a downtown stadium

The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
·4 min read
Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Royals have held their first “listening session” to explain plans for a downtown baseball stadium and a nearby village of shops and restaurants.

The $2 billion stadium district would include $1 billion for the ballpark, and another $1 billion for an adjacent entertainment venue.

Questions were submitted on notecards, and screened. Audience members had to register before attending. That isn’t the best way to conduct a town hall, although that’s a quibble: By the time the plan goes to voters (if it goes to voters) there will be plenty of opportunity for the public to make its voice heard in ways the team can’t control.

We applaud the Royals’ decision to begin talking with the community about their plans. At the same time, important new questions and concerns about the downtown stadium remain unanswered. They must be addressed before voters give any consideration to tax dollars for the project.

A real need to replace Kauffman Stadium?

The Royals said the new stadium would cost $1 billion, which they said would be cheaper than renovating Kauffman Stadium. We’re skeptical.

In March 2022, Burns & McDonnell released its annual survey of conditions at the Royals’ current home. “In general, Kauffman Stadium and the immediate environs were observed to be in satisfactory condition,” the firm said.

“Minor physical deficiencies were observed … Such deficiencies are expected in such a large facility and typical of a high-use facility,” it continued. “Most deficiencies can be easily addressed by the Kansas City Royals through standard maintenance procedures.”

That hardly seems like a $1 billion disaster.

We’d like to hear more about this issue from the Jackson County Sports Authority. Voters should also know if the Chiefs believe they need $1 billion for repairs at Arrowhead Stadium, which is just as old as Kauffman and presumably has similar problems.

Tax breaks and subsidies likely

Royals owner John Sherman said “private capital” would pay to build the surrounding village, at an estimated cost of $1 billion. Voters should be careful: A village will likely require tax breaks and subsidies, including tax increment financing or TIFs, abatements and other developer goodies. Those incentives should be thoroughly understood before any vote.

One source close to the stadiums said the Royals should provide a “capital stack”: a list of where the money is coming from, and where it is going. We don’t have that yet.

Voters should also understand the real impact a stadium and new entertainment venue would have on the Power & Light District. Kansas City taxpayers are still paying on borrowing for that development, and its revenue would likely slump if a new baseball venue opens.

Attendance at other cities with new ballparks

Sherman also said downtown stadiums have opened in other cities in recent years, and have shown to be catalysts for “transformational” community improvements.

Reality is more complicated. Atlanta moved its baseball stadium out of downtown in order to construct an entertainment venue and new housing. The land outside the St. Louis Cardinals’ stadium sat vacant for years until the Cordish Companies stepped forward to build the Ballpark Village bar and restaurant district.

Other cities with relatively new stadiums — Minnesota, Cleveland, Baltimore, Detroit — finished in the lower half of MLB attendance in 2022. Who led the league in attendance? The Los Angeles Dodgers, whose stadium is 11 years older than Kauffman.

Final cost to Jackson County taxpayers

When it comes to taxpayer cost, the math is pretty simple: The Royals have said they won’t ask voters to approve any new taxes for the project. Instead, they’ll likely ask voters to extend the 3/8-cent sales tax approved at the polls in Jackson County in 2006.

Extending the tax would yield roughly $600 million to $700 million in construction funds. But that money would almost certainly have to be split with the Chiefs, who have their own stadium concerns. That means between $300 million and $350 million might be available to the Royals.

That’s far less than $1 billion. And it doesn’t account for ongoing maintenance costs for either stadium. That will have to be negotiated — in fact, lease agreements with both the Royals and Chiefs must be rewritten before voters have their say.

Sherman said private funders might make up the difference in the stadium’s cost. We still haven’t seen hard numbers to clarify that promise.

And who would actually own the new stadium? That will have to be settled before voters go to the polls. And what do the Chiefs want? Voters must have the full picture before casting ballots, which could come as early as August.

In Tuesday’s town hall, Sherman was asked if he will promise to keep the Royals in Kansas City. To his credit, he said yes. But let’s be clear: The team would have to sign a new lease agreement before voters would consider any tax for a new stadium.

Already, some groups are organizing against the stadium proposal. While we still lack the details to make a recommendation on the project, we think voters in the region will need firm answers before committing to a downtown ballpark.

Tuesday’s town hall was a start. But it was only a start.

Latest Stories

  • The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

    Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Luke Kennard added season highs of 16 points and four 3-pointers as six Clippers scored in double figures. Coming off a 20-point victory over the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Monday, the Clippers started out cold. They miss

  • Baker Mayfield back to work with Rams after big debut win

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield got less than 48 hours to prepare for his first game with Los Angeles Rams, and he needed just over 48 hours to wind down from that spectacular debut victory last week. "I think probably Sunday afternoon, my adrenaline and everything settled down a little bit,” Mayfield said Thursday, a full week after that 17-16 win over the Raiders. “I slept for probably about a day and half.” After a promising start to Mayfield's partnership with Sean McVay became i

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha