The Royals led in the 9th, 10th and 11th innings. How did Saturday’s game get away?

The Kansas City Royals failed to put away the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. And eventually, it cost them.

Both teams waged in a back-and-forth affair at Comerica Park before Tigers outfielder Wenceel Perez hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning to give Detroit a 6-5 victory.

The Royals had their opportunities to win the game. Earlier in the 11th inning, Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead RBI single. Renfroe drove home replacement runner Dairon Blanco after he stole third base, which was granted via official review.

However, the Royals bullpen couldn’t close the door — multiple times. The Royals led after the top of the ninth, 10th and 11th innings.

Instead, KC dropped to 62-50, snapping a five-game winning streak.

New Royals reliever Hunter Harvey blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning. He allowed two earned runs as the Tigers stormed back and sent the game into extra innings.

Harvey allowed three hits, including a homer, in his lone frame. In extra innings, the Royals took a 4-3 lead following a Bobby Witt Jr. sacrifice fly.

Still, the Tigers continued to respond. In the 11th inning, the game rested on the shoulders of closer James McArthur. The second-year pitcher gave up the winning single. Detroit improved to 53-59.

Missed previous games in the series?

Game 1: Vinnie Pasquantino homers twice as Royals take series opener

Game 2: Royals collect nine consecutive hits in 9-2 win over Tigers

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game:

New Royals contribute early

The Kansas City Royals newest acquisitions have paid immediate dividends this weekend against the Detroit Tigers.

Royals reliever Lucas Erceg got out of a crucial jam in Friday’s game. One day later, Royals starter Michael Lorenzen and infielder Paul DeJong lifted the Royals early at Comerica Park.

DeJong hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning. It was his 19th home run of the season and first with the Royals. The blast traveled over the left-field wall as KC created much-needed distance.

Meanwhile, Lorenzen was steady on the mound. He pitched 5 ⅔ innings, allowing one run in his return to Detroit. Lorenzen spent part of the 2023 campaign with the Tigers before being traded midseason.

Lorenzen was efficient in his outing. He allowed five hits, two walks and registered five strikeouts. He threw 54 of 84 pitches for strikes while recording 11 swings and nine whiffs with his changeup.

Royals shuffle lineup card

The Royals had a unique look atop the lineup on Saturday. Royals designated hitter Freddy Fermin moved up to the leadoff spot against the Tigers.

Fermin, who entered with a 10-game hitting streak, has produced consistent at-bats in recent weeks. He is hitting .364 with three multi-hit games during his recent surge.

“He clearly earned more playing time with the quality of his at-bats with his streak,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said pregame.

But ... Fermin went 0-for-5 and snapped his hitting streak.

Still, he got a chance to leadoff as the Royals wanted to combat Tigers opener Tyler Holton with multiple right-handed bats.

“My message to Freddy was to just do your thing,” Quatraro said. “… Just have a good at-bat like he’s been doing all along.”

What’s next on the KC Royals schedule?

The Royals conclude their four-game series against the Tigers. KC right-handed starter Michael Wacha will start in the series finale Sunday.

Wacha is 7-2 with a 2.56 ERA in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has won his last four decisions, which marks his longest winning streak of 2024.

The Tigers have not announced a starter for Sunday’s game.