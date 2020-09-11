Royals host Pirates, look to build on Singer's strong outing

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-27, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-28, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: Steven Brault (0-2, 4.37 ERA) Kansas City: Kris Bubic (0-5, 4.89 ERA)

LINE: Royals favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Brady Singer. Singer went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Royals are 7-13 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .355.

The Pirates are 5-13 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 35 home runs this season, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads them with seven, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 35 hits and is batting .236.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press