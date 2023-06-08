Royals are giving Travis Kelce a shot at redemption by throwing first pitch at game

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will get a second chance at throwing a first pitch.

Kelce went viral in April after he spiked a ceremonial first-pitch attempt before a Guardians game in Cleveland. Kelce later blamed his mom for the botched throw.

“Honestly, Mom kind of threw me under the bus,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast. “Mom was supposed to throw it. If I would’ve known that I was throwing it the entire time, I would have been on the mound all week getting my fastball right.”

Well, Kelce had better be practicing because he’ll throw out the first pitch before Monday’s Royals-Reds game at Kauffman Stadium.

It’ll be Chiefs Day and Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Kelce and many other Super Bowl champions will be at the game, which starts at 7:10 p.m.

This is from a Royals’ news release: “ Many of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium’s gameday traditions will come across the parking lot, including the Chiefs cheerleaders, flag runners, KC Wolf and more. Crown Vision will also show highlights from the Chiefs fourth quarter comeback in the Super Bowl.”

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. as the Super Bowl trophy will be carried on a red carpet from the bullpen to the infield, the Royals said.

Here was Kelce’s first pitch in Cleveland.