Royals fans noted KC dropped into a tie with tanking Reds for worst record in baseball

On May 5, the Reds lost 10-5 to the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati’s record dropped to an abysmal 3-22.

That wasn’t a total surprise because the Reds had traded pitcher Sonny Gray, outfielder Jesse Winker, their best hitter in 2021, and infielder Eugenio Suarez. They also released pitcher Wade Miley, who was Cincinnati’s top starter a year ago.

The Reds had the second-worst 25-game stretch to open the season in MLB’s modern era. Only the 1988 Orioles at 2-23 had been worse while the 2003 Tigers also were 3-22, the Cincinnati Inquirer reported.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted about the Reds’ stumbling start: “This is tanking at its absolute ugliest.”

Cincinnati seemingly had the inside track to finish with the worst record in MLB (there will be a lottery for the top pick in next year’s Draft), but as the month of May comes to a close, they have competition.

With their 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, the Royals now are tied for the worst record in Major League Baseball. Cincinnati and Kansas City both have a 16-31 record.

The Royals currently are 29th in power rankings from the Athletic and MLB.com, while Bleacher Report and CBS Sports has them dead last at No. 30.

“Since starting the season 5-5, the Royals have played at a 162-game pace of 50 wins,” wrote CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder. “They are pitiful.”

The Royals dropping into a tie for the worst record in Major League Baseball didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Here is a look at what is being said on social media.

On Reddit, a fan wrote: “Bout time to break out the brown bags for the next trip to the K”

We’re definitely in the race for the #1 pick! — Patrick Mathanos (Chiefs Insideher) (@PatrickMathanos) May 31, 2022

In year 5 of a “rebuild” & year 16 of the Dayton Moore regime, @Royals are freaking tied for the worst record in baseball with the blatantly tanking Reds. Dayton won’t fire awful coaches, refuses to call up deserving players & angered a loyal fan base. Completely unacceptable — Fire Dayton, JJ, Mike & Cal (@TrevorKlaassen) May 31, 2022

“THATS MY TEAM. smh,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Why did I have to be.a Royals fan. I always come back each year for this torture.”

Another wrote: “This year may be the worst.”

Relentless - adjective:



1. not easing or slackening; maintaining speed, vigor, etc.



2. unyieldingly severe, strict, or harsh



The #Royals were none of these things today or so far this season.



They're tied with the Reds for the worst record in baseball, 16-31.#UGLY https://t.co/VbKjOuWsIw — Mike Frizzell (@MFrizzell85) May 31, 2022

Reds and Royals pic.twitter.com/bRUaD42MIv — Jordan Allsup (@Allsup_11) May 31, 2022

A Reddit user wrote: “What’s hilarious is that the Reds are actively trying to lose. Haha. They are actually doing what they are trying to do. Our beloved Royals, ran by incompetent nincompoops, can’t even do that.”

Teams out here trying to tank and the Royals be like: pic.twitter.com/p7yn6H0ASC — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) May 31, 2022

I’m old enough to have seen this from the Royals many times. LOL! #TheresNoCryingInBaseball pic.twitter.com/HUWB7p4lag — Alexis (@AlexisCeule) May 31, 2022

“There will still be a lot of people backing a stadium to be closer to downtown, but definitely going to be harder to get taxpayer support if the team continues to be Royal garbage,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

The Cincinnati Reds started the season started the season 3-22. The #Royals now have same record as that same Reds team. 16-31 on the year. There is no ‘accountability.’ @Royals #TogetherRoyal #TogetherStupid #MLB — Evan Lambert (@evanlambert00) May 31, 2022