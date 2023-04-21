Royals employees rescued a dog that was stuck in a car engine at Kauffman Stadium

This is not hyperbole: You likely won’t hear a more incredible story than this one today.

Carrie Lippert Gillaspie, the Royals’ digital reporter, shared a video of an amazing rescue of a dog that was stuck in a car engine.

Gillaspie noted the dog had been in the car’s engine block as the driver, who was (obviously) unaware, made the half-hour trip to Kauffman Stadium on Thursday.

“The absolute craziest thing happened to me today,” Gillaspie said in the video. “I pulled into work and as I was getting out of my car, I heard yelping sounds coming a few rows back in the parking lot. I went over to investigate and quickly learned that there was a small dog stuck in the engine of this car. She looked so happy to see us but we still had no way to get her out. I crawled under the car to see if there was a way for me to pull her out that way, but we had no luck with that either. The dog was starting to yelp again and I could tell she was so scared, so I stuck my hand in there to try to calm her down.

“My coworkers and I figured out really quick we needed to come up with another plan. We sent word in the organization out of what was going on. And we had some other amazing coworkers who dropped everything, grabbed some tools and came out to help us get this dog out. About an hour and a half after I first heard her whimpers we finally got her free.

“We initially were worried that she was maybe going to try and run when we got her out, but she was so exhausted she just melted right into Ashley’s arms as if to say thank you so much. Ashley was so emotional. That was her car that the dog was stuck in and she felt horrible. We were all just so happy that we got her out safely. The truly crazy part is that Ashley has about a 30-minute highway commute. That means this tiny little dog rode in her engine the entire way to work.”

Gillaspie, who is host of “The Home Stand” Royals podcast, said the dog was eventually reunited with her owner.

“We hopped in my car and took her to Kansas City Pet Project where they scanned her for a microchip. Unfortunately, she didn’t have one,” she said. “But this story has a happy ending. We were able to locate the dog’s owner. She’s lucky to be alive but she’s on her way back home.”

Here is the video of the rescue that Gillaspie shared.