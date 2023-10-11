Royals condemn ‘horrors’ of Hamas attacks on Israel as Londoner confirmed to be among dead

The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales have utterly condemned the “barbaric acts” and appalling “horrors” inflicted in Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Charles was said to be extremely concerned over the situation and is being actively briefed on developments while William and Kate were described as being “profoundly distressed” at the “devastating” events.

The senior royals offered their thoughts and prayers to all those suffering, with the King doing so personally in a telephone call to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday afternoon.

Kensington Palace shared William and Kate’s reaction to the attacks, saying: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.

“The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.”

They added that the couple were holding “all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds”.

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas after its fighters stormed through the border fence on Saturday and shot hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The Israeli government has launched a major retaliation of air strikes on Gaza and stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

Concerns also remain for the safety of British citizens in the region as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the dead Britons include Londoner Jake Marlowe, who had gone missing when Hamas terrorists attacked a dance festival in Israel.

Jake Marlowe went missing when Hamas terrorists attacked a dance festival in Israel (Facebook)

The Arsenal fan had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for a music event in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

The former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London, reportedly moved to Israel two years ago.

It comes after a top opposition Israeli politician said he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benny Gantz, a former defence minister and military chief of staff, will be part of a five-member “war-management” Cabinet.

Israel’s military says 300,000 army reservists have been sent to Gaza border along with artillery amid a growing belief a ground offensive is imminent.