From Royals To Boris Johnson: Every Politician Exposed To Coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, stand for photographers at the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Trudeau plans to take up trade disputes with Trump today and meet with congressional leaders on the proposed U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade pact. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life as we know it to a halt as more and more people across the world are staying home in an effort to prevent spreading the virus. That includes politicians and world leaders — from the halls of Congress to the British parliament — who hold frequent meetings with one another. On Monday 6th April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care in London after experiencing “persistent symptoms” on Sunday. The 55-year-old’s condition is proof that the novel virus could really hit anyone, anytime.

Because coronavirus is a new disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still learning how it spreads and how to track it in US communities — and no one is exempt. The virus has now taken more than 18,000 lives around the world, with growing cases by the day, according to the CDC. But with a shortage of tests and information about when and how to get care, it’s still relatively hard to track the spread of the virus.

The forces of power ruling countries around the world are now finding that COVID-19 does not discriminate, and no one is immune to the deadly virus. Still, test results are scarce and many officials who have come in contact with coronavirus are now awaiting diagnoses.

Top government officials globally are announcing plans to self-isolate and work from home, as they and their staffers are contracting or coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. On 11th March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus after attending a charity event in London. On 25th March, the first member of the royal family, Prince Charles, also said that he tested positive for the virus. Countless other politicians and world leaders have reported positive diagnoses in the days between, too.

Even President Donald Trump was recently in contact with multiple people who tested positive for the virus. The president reportedly tested negative, but just before getting his test, maintained that he “had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and [does] not require being tested at this time,” said Stephanie Grisham, White House Press Secretary. Trump continues to tout messaging of social distancing and frequent hand washing, though he is pictured in press conferences doing the opposite.

Ahead, we’ve outline a full list of world leaders and politicians who have been exposed to Coronavirus. Those with asterisks next to their names have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This story is being updated daily. Please check back for new information.

World Leaders

*British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have been exposed to the virus during a meeting with junior health minister Nadine Dorries around the time she contracted the virus. Johnson tested positive for the novel virus in March. On 6th April, he was admitted to the ICU in London after experiencing more severe respiratory symptoms.

*Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports released on 25th March. Charles is now isolating along with his wife, Camilla, and only displaying mild symptoms.

President Donald Trump was exposed to Coronavirus after meeting with Brazilian press secretary Fabio Wajngarten — who tested positive — at the Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Trump does not believe he is at risk of contracting the virus and was reportedly tested on Sunday. The test showed negative results.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for Coronavirus after being in contact with his aide, Wajngarten. Local reports said he tested positive, but he has since denied the diagnosis and said his test was negative. Bolsonaro will be tested again as of Monday 16th March.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus. Grégoire Trudeau reported symptoms after speaking at a charity event in London.

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reported on Saturday that his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Sanchez says he remains in good health despite the fact that two members of his cabinet also tested positive last week.

Politicians

Sen. Amy Klobuchar‘s husband, John Bessler, tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, Klobuchar announced that she had not seen her husband in weeks and would therefore not be tested or remain in self-quarantine.

*Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus as of 22nd March. He announced on Sunday that he was quarantined but asymptomatic.

*Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) tested positive for COVID-19. On 18th March, he announced his diagnosis and became the first member of the US congress to contract the virus.

*Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) also announced on 18th March that he tested positive for coronavirus. He attended a 400-person house vote just days before his confirmed status.

*Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton, tested positive for Coronavirus just days after a visit to the United States Justice Department for a news conference on 5th March. Dutton said he checked into a hospital on 13th March after waking up with a fever and sore throat.

British Security Minister, James Brokenshire said in a statement on Twitter that he met with Dutton for breakfast before the two attended a White House roundtable. Although he is “feeling fit and [has] no symptoms,” Brokensire is planning to self-isolate.

*Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Spanish far right VOX party tested positive for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on 12th March. He said he would continue to work from home.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), said he would self-quarantine after coming into contact with Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who tested positive for the virus just two days after meeting with the president. “On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me,” Scott said in a statement.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), has decided to self-quarantine after his visit to the Mar-a-Lago. According to a statement from his office, Graham does not recall coming into contact with Wajngarten or Bolsonaro, but is taking a “precautionary measure.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz of (R-FL) said he would self-isolate after coming into contact with an infected person at CPAC in February. Gaetz made light of the virus earlier this month by wearing a gas mask on the House floor.

Sen. Ted Cruz said he will extend a self-quarantine through 17th March after having interacted with two separate people who tested positive for coronavirus. The senator was initially in contact with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for the virus, and also met with Abascal on 3rd March.

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) met with someone in Washington the week of 9th March who later tested positive for the virus.

Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ) and Rep. Mark Meadows (NC) both self-quarantined, also after attending CPAC. Both representatives said they came in contact with someone infected with Coronavirus.

Dr. Ali Akbar Velayati, the former Iranian minister and current advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tested positive for Coronavirus and is in quarantine. The virus has affected 8% of the Iranian parliament, according to CNN.

David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, said in a statement he would self-isolate for two weeks “as a precaution” after taking a trip to Italy over the weekend on 6th March.

Donald Trump’s Cabinet

Melania Trump reportedly tested negative for coronavirus at the same time as her husband. It is not confirmed whether she ever came into contact with anyone who contracted the virus or showed any symptoms to warrant testing.

Vice President Mike Pence also met with Brazilian press secretary Fabio Wajngarten and spoke at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in February. The following month, Pence attended AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference. Both conferences were attended by people confirmed to have the virus.

Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, was exposed to the virus after meeting with Australia’s home affairs minister Peter Dutton, who tested positive for Coronavirus on 13th March. Trump reportedly tested negative for the virus and remained isolated at home until she was able to return to work the following week.

Attorney General William Barr was also present at the meeting with Dutton. He is “feeling great and not showing any symptoms,” said Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. Kupec added the CDC has not recommended Barr be tested.

Acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan were both present at the meeting with Dutton before the minister tested positive.

Kellyanne Conway, a White House counsellor was also at the meeting with Dutton and said she has not been tested for the virus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have been exposed to the virus after attending the AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference, where multiple attendees are confirmed to have COVID-19.

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a voluntary self-quarantine after his niece, who had contact with infected Brazilian officials, tested positive for coronavirus. Mulvaney reported that he will start quarantining on Tuesday 17th March.

