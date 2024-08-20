Royals bolster bullpen as this KC relief pitcher returns from 15-day injured list

The Kansas City Royals reinstated right-handed reliever John Schreiber from the 15-day injured list on Monday.

Schreiber missed 18 games with an injury to his right patella tendon. He was hurt in a game against the Chicago Cubs on July 28 after fielding a ground ball near first base. He stepped awkwardly on the bag and his right knee flared up.

The Royals took a cautious approach to Schreiber’s recovery process. The 30-year-old pitcher, who has dealt with knee tendinitis before, received an injection of platelet-rich plasma to help heal some inflammation.

“I’ve been dealing with tendinitis in my knee for a few years now,” Schreiber said. “Just something, you know, minimal stuff I could play through. And, stepping on first base, the knee kind of popped right there and kind of gave out.

“Being able to get a few weeks off, going through rehab, the injection and all that, everything has been feeling really good. So, I’m excited where I’m at.”

Schreiber holds a key role in the Royals’ bullpen. He is often used in high-leverage situations against tough right-handed batters.

This season, he has a 4.14 earned-run average in 43 relief appearances. In two rehab outings with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, he allowed three runs and four hits and struck out three.

The Royals optioned reliever Carlos Hernandez to Triple-A Omaha to make room for Schreiber on their active roster.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the contributions (Schreiber) has given us throughout the year,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “So it’s exciting and it’s nice to see him healthy.

“It’s really unfortunate he got injured the way he did. You know, covering first, he gets a lot of ground balls, as that’s part of his game. It’s kind of a freak injury, but we are really happy to have him back.”

Schreiber tinkered with his pitching arsenal while he was sidelined. He focused on commanding his sweeper to better control its movement. His goal is to refine the pitch and use it to get consistent outs in key moments.

“I was struggling with the command on that before,” Schreiber said. So (the time off) gave me some time to figure (things) out, adjust my sights on that pitch and have some better command coming back.”

While Schreiber was out of action, the Royals relied on the emergence of fellow relievers Lucas Erceg and Kris Bubic. They’re still waiting on right-hander Hunter Harvey to return from mid-back tightness.

Harvey, who is also on the 15-day injured list, is said to be progressing well. The Royals have him on track to potentially start throwing bullpen sessions in upcoming days.

“Got good news on Hunter today,” general manager J.J. Picollo said. “Sounds like he is making progress. And it would be nice to have the three guys (Erceg, Harvey and Schreiber) together.”

Schreiber, too, likes that proposition. He has been impressed with Erceg and Harvey since they arrived in midseason trades. Schreiber said Erceg was solid against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

“He’s been really fun to watch,” Schreiber said. “He’s been nails down there and he’s a huge addition to the bullpen. It’s really exciting.”

The Royals’ bullpen was excellent in the final four games of the club’s recent road trip. Now, Schreiber hopes to add another element to that efficacy.

“I’ve been anxious since three or four days after I went on the IL,” Schreiber said. I’ve been super anxious to get back and I’m really excited to be here.”