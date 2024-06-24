Royals aim to break 3-game skid, take on the Marlins

Miami Marlins (27-50, fifth in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (42-37, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Roddery Munoz (1-2, 5.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (4-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -246, Marlins +198; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to break a three-game skid when they play the Miami Marlins.

Kansas City has a 42-37 record overall and a 25-14 record in home games. The Royals are 32-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami is 27-50 overall and 11-23 in road games. The Marlins have a 15-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .239 for the Royals. Kyle Isbel is 10-for-31 with two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads Miami with 14 home runs while slugging .434. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .180 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (back), Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Braxton Garrett: day-to-day (elbow), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (biceps), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press