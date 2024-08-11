Royals take I-70 season series against Cardinals with comeback victory Saturday night

In front of a raucous crowd of 36,799 fans, the Kansas City Royals found a way to best their I-70 rivals — the St. Louis Cardinals — at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

The Royals rebounded from a tough series-opening loss in which star trio Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez finished 1 for 13.

Things were certainly different on Saturday. Witt and Perez propelled the Royals to a 8-3 victory to split the two-game series. With the victory, the Royals took three of four games in the season series against the Cardinals.

The Royals scored four go-ahead runs in the seventh inning. Witt powered an RBI triple that bounced off the outfield wall. Later, Perez hit a two-run homer that electrified the Royals’ faithful.

KC sent seven batters to the plate. Meanwhile, the Royals’ Maikel Garcia added an RBI single in the pivotal inning.

The Cardinals were sent reeling.

St. Louis witnessed its early two-run lead collapse behind a faulty bullpen. The club mustered just one run after the second inning.

Paul Goldschmidt homered off Royals starter Michael Wacha in the second inning. However, Wacha settled in and provided his team with seven quality innings, those two runs and six strikeouts.

Wacha picked up his ninth win of the season. Cardinals reliever Ryan Fernandez took the loss.

The Royals improved to 65-53.

Missed the start of the series?

Game 1: Royals fall in I-70 series opener against Cardinals

KC Love: If Bobby Witt Jr. spends career with Royals, George Brett says ‘kiss my numbers goodbye’

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game:

Freddy Fermin sparks Royals offense

The Royals needed some offensive juice on Saturday. Cardinals starter Andre Pallante had tossed five solid innings and was looking to stamp another quality start in his ledger.

However, Pallante ran into trouble in the sixth inning.

The Royals rallied and tied the game at 2-2. Third baseman Paul DeJong got things going with a two-out walk. Royals outfielder MJ Melendez followed with a single that advanced the tying run into scoring position.

KC was set up in prime situation to capitalize. Catcher Freddy Fermin stepped to the plate as the Cardinals turned to reliever Ryan Fernandez.

After a five-pitch sequence, Fermin deposited an RBI single into left field. DeJong raced home as the Royals found new life.

The Royals later added six more runs. KC outfielder Kyle Isbel played a key role and finished 3 for 4 with an RBI triple on the night.

Royals turn rare double play

The Royals reached deep into their defensive playbook against the Cardinals. In the seventh inning, KC produced a 3-4-5 double play.

Here is how it happened.

Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt walked to lead off the inning. Next, second baseman Nolan Gorman singled to place two runners on.

Wacha was in a tough situation. He needed to escape the potential jam with Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham lurking at the plate.

So, Wacha tossed a 94.6 mph sinker that Pham lined to first baseman Perez. The Royals captain fielded the baseball and threw to second base.

Second baseman Garcia caught the ball and touched the bag. Then, he whipped a throw to DeJong at third base to get Goldschmidt before he could slide in safely.

The Royals erased the two lead runners as Pham was left at first base.

Later, Wacha struck out Cardinals shortstop Brandon Crawford to end the inning.

What’s next: The Royals are off on Sunday before beginning a six-game road trip against the Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds.