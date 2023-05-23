Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (21-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Royals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers as losers of four games in a row.

Kansas City has gone 6-18 at home and 14-35 overall. The Royals have a 7-27 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Detroit has an 11-14 record on the road and a 21-24 record overall. The Tigers have gone 17-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 13 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .256 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 11-for-41 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 10 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .235 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .176 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press