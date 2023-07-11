Royals 2023 MLB Draft tracker: Who Kansas City is taking on Day 3

The Kansas City Royals selected 11 players on Day 1 and Day 2 of the MLB Draft, and they aren’t done just yet. Day 3 of the draft is underway, with rounds 11-20 taking place on Tuesday.

Outside of the team’s first pick of high school catcher Blake Mitchell at No. 8 and 10th round selection of Wake Forest shortstop Justin Johnson at No. 289, the Royals took five pitchers, two outfielders, an infielder and a two-way player through the first two days.

Here’s who the Royals selected Tuesday on Day 3 of the three-day MLB Draft:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Round 11: Tennessee outfielder Jared Dickey (No. 319 overall)

Standing at 6-foot-1, Dickey was MLB’s 115th overall prospect entering the draft, but he fell to the Royals over 200 selections later.

The redshirt-sophomore was an All-SEC second-team honoree this past season, batting .328 over 244 at-bats. He led the team in batting average. He played all three outfield positions and spent time at catcher after a hand injury in the fall, per MLB.com.

Round 12: Kentucky RHP Logan Martin (No. 349 overall)

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior made eight starts for the UK Wildcats in 2023. In 26 1/3 innings, he had an ERA of 4.44, allowing 13 earned runs while striking out 30 batters.

Martin was limited by injuries in his lone season in Lexington after transferring from University of the South (Sewanee).

Round 13: Xavier RHP Ethan Bosacker (No. 379 overall pick)

After missing the 2022 season due to injury, Bosacker bounced back in 2023, leading Xavier’s starting pitching staff in ERA (3.49) over 98 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander announced that he was transferring to Oklahoma State on July 5 to finish out his college career via Twitter, which could mean he plans to remain in college moving forward.

Round 14: Florida Gulf Coast LHP Mason Miller (No. 409 overall)

At 6-foot-3, Miller started in all seven of his 2023 appearances on the mound before his season was cut short at the start of April due to an arm injury.

He posted a 5.68 ERA but did strike out 35 of the 111 batters he faced.