Royal York Property Management: Technology that Is Changing How Properties Are Leased and Rented Worldwide

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / The renting and leasing of properties goes back centuries, yet are today's problems in the industry really so different from then? Transparency between tenants and landlords can be an issue, as can the insecurities faced by owners because of defaulting tenants and the resulting eviction fees. Office hours make it harder to easily help tenants when there is an emergency in the middle of the night; employees often struggle to do their jobs not because they don't have the tools for success, an issue likely experienced hundreds of years ago, but because they have too many of them in the form of redundant software. Investing in technology that can overcome these problems could help landlords to streamline their operations and see higher profits. This is the goal of Royal York Property Management (Royal York), a leading property rental and leasing firm. It has created technology that allows all departments of a property manager's business to work together seamlessly around the clock. With the software, Royal York believes that they are setting new industry standards that will change how properties are rented and managed.

The company, founded by President Nathan Levinson, aims to maximize the daily operations of a property's office by giving employees just one platform to use instead of the usual seven or eight. Everything can be done on its cloud-based system, including accounting, processing rent payments, sending out notices to tenants, and scheduling maintenance requests. Nathan explains that Royal York's platform is targeted to help property owners, many of whom seek to make their operations more efficient while still providing excellent service to their tenants.

As Royal York has gone global with its Albania office, it has launched its 24/7/365 services. For the first time, tenants and landlords anywhere in the world at any time can use the company's platform, with the goal of having better communication and faster assistance. The benefits, Nathan says, have significant ramifications for Royal York's clients. "We are leading the potential in the property management industry," he explains. "Landlords will now be able to screen potential tenants more quickly, a tenant can be found and sign a lease within a week, and that's just the beginning."

Royal York works to make it easier for its clients to find qualified tenants through its extensive screening program. Knowing that some people are not fully transparent on their rental applications and that landlords seek tenants that are the right fit, the company checks their credit history and verifies their employment background. For tenants, Royal York provides an app that allows them to send and receive messages from the leasing office as well as take virtual tours of properties.

Sometimes, no matter how well a tenant is screened, problems still arise with payments. When a tenant defaults, Royal York also guarantees the rent. If the tenant breaks their lease, the company will find a new tenant for a 12-month lease. In cases of eviction, they will pay for all legal fees and find a replacement as well.

Nathan was placed on his path to Royal York when he was only seven years old. Watching his father struggle to collect rent from his tenants struck him as unjust even at that age, and the experience stayed with him. In high school, he began writing down his ideas for a company that would protect the property owner and guarantee their rent payments. Upon graduating from college, he began Royal York out of the backseat of his car when he was homeless. Armed with only a cell phone, some paper, and a pen, Nathan began making phone calls, persevering until he had grown his network of people enough to be able to launch his company. In the eleven years since becoming an entrepreneur, Nathan has evolved into a successful entrepreneur and is leading Royal York as it continues its expansion into Europe.

Today, Royal York continues to search for more innovative ways to make property management easy for everyone. As the company works to solve the problems in its industry, it plans to offer more cutting-edge software that will empower landlords and property owners to have stronger businesses as well as better relationships with their tenants.

