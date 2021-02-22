Royal York Property Management: Embracing the Digital World

The shift in the digital world is no surprise. It has heightened cultivation, driven simplicity, and eliminated work while increasing revenue. While advancements have shown the endless options of software and tools, most businesses have had the choice to integrate technology solutions, until the wake of the COVID-19 era.

Transition to a digitally-enabled society has become essential for businesses to survive; creating progress in what seems to be, a daunting world of work, and developing success in remote work. While the pandemic has created many challenges, it has opened a new door of possibilities by questioning our integration of technology, leading us to question: what if we replaced ourselves with automation and drove effectiveness?

One business that has focused on unified technology solutions is Royal York Property Management. Founded by Nathan Levinson in 2010, Royal York specifically handles property management for single-family homes, working with homeowners and tenants to provide a great tenant experience and guarantee the rental income for property owners. With its focus being on improving the leasing experience, it was imperative to ensure the safety of prospective tenants, property owners, and staff, all while increasing productivity. And that’s what they did.

Royal York Property Management adapted to changing work environments and has become a great example of businesses that thrive in difficult times. Avi Levinson, Director of Property Management, developed new strategies and implemented new technologies that focus on custom security and integration. With their tenacious devotion to streamlining the property management system, Royal York offers a secure and user-friendly experience like no other.

It’s hard to imagine a world where real estate companies can thrive without in-person interactions. Interestingly enough, the team at Royal York created their core business structure by managing everything digitally. Instead of focusing on traditional models, Royal York was able to cut ineffective processes and increase revenue, including a full embrace of remote work when required. Even with a large influx of customers who are more anxious than usual, their custom software such as, the leasing system, allows them to handle everything in a streamlined manner — tenants can view, pre-qualify, and apply for properties from any device, all in the comfort of their homes.

More importantly, the digital space allowed Royal York to increase accountability by implementing an electronic payment system that provides end-to-end security for their clients and tenants. Quickly moving in the unprecedented times space, Royal York was able to implement a custom software solution that aided in the customers journey and in new employee working conditions. Inevitably, they determined that the best way forward was to offer a solution that was accessible from any device; offering client and tenants security and generating a seamless interaction with their company using single software platforms that drives customer retention and revenue growth.

Through automation, Royal York is keeping up with the increased demands — with tenants viewing and signing a lease in as little as one-weeks’ time. Moving to a platform that allows tenants to inquire about properties easily and view effective virtual tours, Royal York software facilitates a smooth process by screening tenants and protecting landlords from the application process onward. However, with the real estate sector being 20 years behind everyone else, their greatest challenge has been getting people to actually adapt to a digital process. Tenants are used to seeing a property and sometimes, the virtual tours are not good or informative, often giving no true feel of the property. With this in mind, Royal York strives to have virtual tours that explain to people what they are looking at and point out any potential deficiencies or opportunities.

Royal York Property Management is a great example of how challenging times can prompt success in a business. Royal York has been able to leverage the digital world and expand international developments. After all, it has provided a better option, which has done more than simply increase results — it has multiplied them. With their trajectory steadily going up, they are continually scaling out their software and processes to expand beyond Canada, with plans to be in Southern and Southeastern Europe. The first opening was in Tirana, Albania, on February 1st, 2021.

Believe it or not, their customized software has made it possible to accomplish more by doing less; it has entered a world of elimination — a world of endless possibilities that embraces innovation and global affairs. It goes without saying that Royal York Property Management is a business for the modern world: the global citizen who is ready to progress in our digital world.

