Royal Unibrew acquires strong Nordic water company

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 58/2021 – 16 NOVEMBER 2021

Royal Unibrew A/S has today entered into an agreement with Danone to acquire 100% of Aqua d’Or Mineral Water A/S (Aqua d’Or) - the leading Scandinavian mineral water producer with a strong market presence in Denmark and Sweden. The acquired activities have a strong organization and a modern production facility in Central Jutland, Denmark.

Closing of the transaction is subject to approval from the Danish Competition Authority, which is expected during the first half of 2022.

The acquisition strengthens Royal Unibrew’s market position within water in Denmark, as well as providing access to new sales channels for Royal Unibrew.

Aqua d’Or produces predominantly still and sparkling water and the company’s focus on healthy beverages fits strategically very well with Royal Unibrew’s focus on no/low calorie beverages. Aqua d’Or’s modern production facility in central Jutland, Denmark, provides additional capacity and diversify our production footprint.

Aqua d’Or has around 75 employees and generated revenue of around DKK 180 million in 2020. The company markets its own brands Aqua d’Or, Klar and Denice, as well as supplying private products to selected customers.

CEO Lars Jensen of Royal Unibrew says “I am very pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement to acquire Aqua d’Or and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Royal Unibrew. Aqua d’Or has built a strong brand in the water category in Denmark, and it fits strategically very well with our own water business in Denmark, as well as with our strategic focus on low/no sugar products”.

The acquisition of Aqua d’Or does not change the full-year EBIT outlook of DKK 1,625-1,700 for 2021.

For further information on this Announcement:

Investor Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

Media Relations: Louise Kapel, tel (+45) 22 20 80 17





Attachment



