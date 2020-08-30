The Royal, St Leonards: ‘Extremely encouraging’ – restaurant review

The Royal, 1 St Johns Road, St Leonards-on-Sea TN37 6HP (01424 547 797). Starters £5-£9, mains £12-£17, desserts £5, wines from £18. From September, The Royal is going to be open from Tuesday-Saturday for dinner and Wednesday-Sunday for lunch

Imagine you could DNA test the recently reopened Royal in St Leonards on the East Sussex coast. Perhaps you’d start by taking a sliver off the dark polished bar and mix that with a dollop of their sweet, lubricious pork rillette. Add a few of the borlotti beans off the monkfish dish. Blitz it with some of the mirabelle tart with crème fraîche. Dissolve the sample in a solution, ideally a mixture of crémant and Italian merlot, before spinning it through a centrifuge until the unique gastronomic genome revealed itself. I can tell you exactly what you’d find: that this venture is but the latest branch in a delicious restaurant family tree stretching back almost 30 years.

That tree began in 1991 with the Eagle, the early, sanded-down gastropub in London’s Farringdon which I wrote about in the first weeks of lockdown. The Eagle managed to gene-splice itself, through the people who worked for it, with the abattoir chic of Fergus Henderson’s nearby St John. Along the way those two restaurants have trained up people who have gone on to launch the much-loved Anchor & Hope, the Canton Arms, the Magdalen Arms, the recently opened Clarence, the Camberwell Arms, the only recently closed Great Queen Street and a bunch of other places besides.

They do not share a menu, though a lot of braised shoulders of lamb have come out of their various kitchens over the years. Instead, what makes them family, other than the fact that the personnel have all worked with each other, is an approach. The dishes they serve are never pretty, but they are damn attractive. They’re built around sturdy, reliable ingredients. Pies may feature. There might be outbreaks of piccalilli or shepherd’s pie, which would suggest a British sensibility. But it’s all filtered through an understanding of the eternal verities of rugged French and Italian country cooking. It’s food that lubricates conversation, rather than trying to be the focus of it.

James Hickson, who runs front-of-house here, and chef Sam Coxhead have indeed worked at Green Queen Street, the Canton Arms and St John. They are clearly not attempting to escape their birthright. According to my companion, a Hastings and St Leonards lifer, the Royal was once one of the roughest pubs in town. Not any more. Hickson and Coxhead have stripped the space back to the very best of the wood and painted it in calming shades of pea green inside and what colour charts tell me is called “ocean blue” without. The walls are hung with vintage French aperitif adverts. They make a non-pub-goer like myself feel I’m in a safe space. There’s a blackboard for guest beers. It’s all extremely civilised. Doubtless this will infuriate some locals who liked it when it was the other type of pub. It’s not my culture. I can’t get involved.

The menu is short and tightly written. There is a big scoop of soft, melting pork rillettes that could double as a face cream when the Olay has run out. Or you could just rub it straight on to your thighs to deal with the cellulite. It’s going to end up there anyway.

The nearest thing to cooking among these starters is a buxom fillet of mackerel, which is what you’d hope to find down here on the coast. Its skin is bubbled and crisped. It perches atop fat, roasted plum tomatoes and a surging landslide of pesto. Behold the beauty of bright red on brilliant green; of sweetness and acidity and spankingly fresh fish. A rainbow of baby beets and leaves comes dressed with yogurt and the Middle Eastern burst of cumin, sesame seeds and za’atar. It’s a plate of food that’s checking on your welfare.

There are a couple of non-meat dishes like this among the mains: a tortilla with peppers, tomatoes and olives, or new season coco beans with spinach and artichokes. Servings are generous. Many kitchens look at a duck breast and see two portions. Here, you get what looks like the whole thing, the fat rendered, the skin crisped, the meat blushing. It comes with green beans and an Iranian-influenced sweet-savoury walnut sauce.

I could raise an eyebrow at their decision to call monkfish wrapped in crisped pancetta a “saltimbocca”, because raising an eyebrow is part of my skill-set. To qualify for the title there should be a sage leaf and a marsala sauce. When I asked whether all that was present James Hickson described it, wearily, as a “non-traditional” saltimbocca. Honestly, I’d hate dealing with me, too. It’s a very good roasted monkfish wrapped in pancetta and comes with nutty borlotti beans and a sprightly Sicilian lemon salmoriglio sauce.

