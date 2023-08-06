Royal Soldier Sweetly Nods at Young Boy Dressed in Own Mini Version of His Uniform: Watch

The viral video comes from a young boy named Frank, who has shared clips of himself dressing up as, and interacting with, guards since April

A King's Guard in London is being commended on TikTok for giving a little boy some acknowledgment for his clever outfit choice.

A viral clip on the platform from earlier this week shows Frank — a child known for dressing up in the scarlet tunics and bearskin traditionally worn by the soldiers that stand outside of Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace — as he waited outside a gated area to salute those he dresses up as.

A group of guards, who are traditionally stoic in nature and not known to divert their attention, are then seen walking by the young man while holding instruments.

And while not all acknowledged Frank, one guard holding a trombone seemingly shared a quiet verbal greeting, while another at the end of the group offered him a sweet nod — which Frank gleefully copied in return.

At the end of the video, Frank then turned to the cameraman and smiled big, offering a thumbs-up after the successful interaction.

Last month, another soldier was praised for taking a surprise step toward a young man with Down syndrome to help create a better picture for him.

In a video posted on TikTok, an unnamed member of the Household Calvary’s Blues and Royals regiment helped Ibrahim, 17, and friend Mike van Erp get the photo they wanted by moving a little closer to the duo, Forces Network reported.

"[Ibrahim] was nervous around the guard, probably because I was being careful to give the soldier space and because the guard has such emphatic body language,” van Erp told the outlet.

Major Steve Parker, an official at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (where Prince William and Prince Harry both went), then shared his thoughts about the clip on Twitter, writing that "seeing this young Trooper do this has me bursting with pride."

"Well done young man, you are a fantastic example of the empathetic, strong young leaders we need in the @BritishArmy,” Parker tweeted.

