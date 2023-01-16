Royal reunion! The Crown co-stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith catch up at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Claire Foy and Matt Smith were seen back together, five years after they starred as husband and wife on The Crown, at the Critic’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Foy, 38, and Smith, 40, portrayed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, following its debut in 2016.

The actors’ careers have grown from strength to strength since appearing on the royal drama together, and the pair celebrated their latest roles at the Critic’s Choice Awards, held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards (Getty Images for Critics Choice)

Foy supported her new film Women Talking at the ceremony, which was nominated for Best Picture, while Smith was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in House of the Dragon.

Though the former co-stars both lost out on awards that night, to Everything Everywhere all At Once and Better Call Saul respectively, they appeared very much in happy spirits as they posed together at the event.

Foy looked stunning in a custom Prada dress with a white and blue strapless design with floral detail and silver heeled sandals.

Foy looked stunning at the event as she wore a custom Prada dress (Getty Images)

The Crown star had her hair swept back in a low bun and modelled red lipstick, along with a pair of embellished drop earrings for the occasion.

Smith looked dapper in an off-white blazer with a black shirt and matching tailored trousers.

Foy recently admitted to being a fan of Smith’s latest show House of the Dragon, however shared her disagreements with his character’s behaviour on the show.

Foy and Smith potrayed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in The Crown’s first two seasons (The Crown/Netflix)

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz, the actress said: “I’ve watched all of [it]. It took a huge amount of commitment, which waned towards the end.

“I was a very committed friend, but I disagreed with [Smith’s character] in many scenes.

“I then had to tell [Smith] that I found them disgusting to watch.”

Foy gave tribute to the late Queen, whom she portrayed for two years on The Crown, following her death in September in a BBC interview at the Toronto Film Festival.

The actress said” "I think that she was an incredible monarch.

"She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace. My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really.

“I’m very honoured to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story."